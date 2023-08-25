 

Jacquees Claims Ella Mai Still Blocks Him on Social Media Afte 'Trip' Remix Controversy

Jacquees Claims Ella Mai Still Blocks Him on Social Media Afte 'Trip' Remix Controversy
The 'King of RnB' artist and the British songstress had a fallout after the former was forced to remove his 'Trip' remix from SoundCloud and YouTube in 2018 as he received a cease and desist.

AceShowbiz - Jacquees has opened up about where things stand between him and Ella Mai after the "Trip" remix controversy. The "King of R&B" artist revealed that the British songstress still blocks him on social media although they started speaking to each other again months prior.

The 29-year-old addressed the matter when appearing on "The Baller Alert Show". After noting that they spoke at the Roc Nation Brunch in early February, the Georgia-born singer added, "That's the first time she said hey to me in, like, years. ... I'm still blocked on Instagram and Twitter."

Jacquees and Ella had a fallout after the former was forced to remove his "Trip" remix from SoundCloud and YouTube in 2018. Jacquees took down the song after receiving a cease and desist as Ella's camp believed that he was "trying to monetize off the record."

"I dropped it on my Soundcloud. And the director who shot the [remix's] video, he dropped it on his YouTube; and, of course, when you drop it on YouTube, that's how you monetize," he said on Power 105 back in 2018. "But it's all good [...] [DJ Mustard] should've put it together, bruh. I mean, of course, they had their own success, but the fans, the people, they wanted it."

DJ Mustard himself has clarified in a statement that Ella had nothing to do with the removal of the song. "Our artists don't send cease and desists, we do. When you monetize content you don't own you are stealing and no one steals from 10 Summers," so read the statement. "Ella had no say in the matter and any platform reporting any differently is spreading falsities."

As for Ella, she discussed the situation on Hot 97's "Ebro in The Morning". She said at the time, "I don't play any role. My label made a statement... I don't want people to think different than the actual situation is... People don't really know the real ins and outs of the industry."

Ella explained that " 'Boo'd Up' had five thousand remixes," and that "when it comes to someone trying to monetize, then it becomes a different issue on the label side." She further stressed, "That's never going to happen."

