 
 

Rapper Blac Youngsta Pulls Out Gun at Aggressive Crowd During Concert

Rapper Blac Youngsta Pulls Out Gun at Aggressive Crowd During Concert
Instagram
Celebrity

In footage which has circulated online, the 'Booty' spitter lifts the weapon while making his way out of the room in self defense as alleged rival gang members are throwing objects at him.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Blac Youngsta pulled out a gun during a tense situation at his recent concert. The rapper flashed the weapon onstage during a club performance at Exquis in North Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday, February 20 as the crowd went violent.

In a video which has been circulating online, the Memphis-born star tried to deescalate the situation by addressing a group of people on the side of the stage. "I don't know y'all bruh," he can heard saying in the video. "I don't have no problems with y'all, bruh. But we strapped, we with whatever y'all with, bruh ... We don't give no f**k, bruh. Let me do my show, I'ma come outside, we gon' deal with that. I'ma do my show, we gon' come out an deal with y'all."

Blac then attempted to continue the show for paying fans, but the situation got hostile as some people began to throw chairs at him. It has been speculated that the tension was gang related and that those who opposed the rapper were members of rival gang, the Charleston Crips.

As the tension got escalated, the "Hip Hopper" spitter was quietly handed a gun by one of his crew members. The gun appeared to have an extended clip attached. He then flashed the weapon as he and his crew pushed through people to make their exit to what looked like a dressing room while items were still being thrown at them.

Blac apparently managed to leave the room unscathed as he later greeted his fans via Instagram Live. He, however, did not talk about the Thursday incident in the live video.

In a gun-related incident, Blac was charged with six counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle and felony conspiracy in May 2017 in relation to a shooting involving fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph. The "Booty" rapper and his associates were alleged to have fired over 100 rounds into Young Dolph's SUV. The charges were later dropped in May 2019.

You can share this post!

Cardi B Comes to Dwayne Wade's Defense Over Support for Transgender Daughter

Justin Bieber Makes Billboard 200 History With 'Changes'
Related Posts
Rapper Blac Youngsta Pulls Out Gun at Aggressive Crowd During Concert

Rapper Blac Youngsta Pulls Out Gun at Aggressive Crowd During Concert

Most Read
LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara
Celebrity

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media