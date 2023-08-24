Blueface Accused of Staging Gym Attack to Delay Boxing Match

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Taking to his Instagram page to share footage of the violent confrontation, the 'Respect My Cryppin' ' rapper announces that his October boxing match against Salt Papi is delayed due to his injuries from the stab.

Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blueface appears to be nursing fresh wounds following a fight in a boxing gym, but not everyone is buying it. The rapper has been accused of staging the attack after he announced that his upcoming boxing match against Salt Papi, which was originally scheduled for October 14, is delayed due to his injuries from the stab.

According to TMZ, the violent altercation took place at a gym in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley on Wednesday morning, August 23. Blueface was training when the alleged attacker came into the gym.

The 26-year-old star himself took to his social media page to share security footage from the gym. In the footage, his trainer David Kaminsky is seen trying to get in between the man and Blueface.

It's unclear what transpired before the confrontation, but Blueface appears to be the aggressor as he threw the first punch on the man, who wore a white sleeveless top. The man then pulled something out of his pocket and charged back at Blueface. The video cuts off before the alleged stabbing.

David told the outlet things got heated quickly because the unknown attacker immediately started barking, "I'm gonna kill you" to Blueface as soon as he charged into the gym. He said the attacker stabbed Blueface in the leg and then fled, with eyewitnesses saying he was in a black Tesla Model S and had a Rottweiler with him.

While the injuries don't seem life-threatening, parademics did show up on scene and treated his injuries. The "Thotiana" hitmaker also shared a picture of his bloody bandage and announced that he won't be able to fight Salt as scheduled.

"I won't be able to fight October 14th due to a injury won't have enough time to heal don't say I ducked none bro came with a dog an a knife at 10am," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

While many of his followers prayed for his speedy recovery, some others accused him of making an excuse to delay the boxing match. "You cant heal a stab ? October is in 2 months that's not a excuse tbh," one person commented on his post.

"I don't trust blueface. I wouldn't be surprised if he paid a [money] to do this to get out of a fight," a second follower reacted. A third added, "Not you staged your own stabbing to get out of the fight."

