 

Heidi Klum Blasts 'Crap' Reports She Only Eats 900 Calories a Day

Cover Images/thecelebrityfinder
Shortly after making headlines due to her alleged extreme diet routine, the 'America's Got Talent' judge shuts down the claims and declares that she does not count her calories intake.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum has blasted "crap" reports suggesting that she only eats 900 calories a day. Shortly after making headlines due to her alleged extreme diet routine, the "America's Got Talent" judge set the record straight on the matter via social media.

On Tuesday night, August 22, the 50-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel shut down claims about her eating habit via Instagram Story. In a video, she could be heard saying, "I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories."

"One, I want to say, I don't think I've ever had to count my calories in my life," the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model clarified. She went on to state, "And don't believe everything that you read, So, I don't count my calories."

In the same footage, Heidi also defended herself for showing off how much she weighs to her followers. "Someone asked me how much I weigh, and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed," she recalled. "I don't know. People just put things together and just write a bunch of crap, and it's really sad because there really is no real journalism anymore."

"People just make up stories, one person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it," the former "Project Runway" star continued. "And it's really sad because you know, people read that and they think that, and possibly follow that, and that's not good."

Heidi Klum Instagram Story

Heidi Klum shut down reports suggesting that she only consumes 900 calories a day via Instagram Story.

Earlier that day, The Daily Mail reported that Heidi revealed to her followers she only consumes 900 calories each day. According to the outlet, the revelation was made during a since-expired Q&A session on Sunday, August 20 through Instagram Story. In addition, the outlet claimed that she shared her usual low-fat breakfast which includes three poached eggs and warm chicken broth.

During the same Q&A session, the "Making the Cut" star answered a fan's question about her current body weight. In a slide, she could be seen stepping on a silver glass scale with her bare feet. "It must have gotten completely dusty. It's definitely not possible anymore," she said about the scale. The scale was teetering back and forth between 137 and 139 pounds. In a follow up slide, she later confirmed that she weighs 138 pounds.

