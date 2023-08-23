Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has gone off on Yung Bleu for dragging an artist in their feud. After the latter kicked off T-Rell from tour for liking his music, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper slammed Bleu on Instagram by calling him a "clown.



"This n***a Bleu kicked T-Rell off the tour," the 40-year-old began in the Monday, August 21 post. "Cus he got posted on my IG for saying my album was the truth. Clown. Wherever that tour go, I need y'all to send me addresses so I could send the shirts. If you in that city where that tour coming, I'm sending you 40-50 shirts."

"That man ain't have nothing to do with this. That man ain't forge my s**t. That man got nothing to do with this," the Baton Rouge went on fuming. "You gon kick the man off the tour? Send me y'all addresses right now."

T-Rell himself confirmed that he had been removed from Yung Bleu's upcoming "Love Scars Tour". He wrote on Instagram, "Yung Bleu kicked me off tour cause Boosie posted me on IG." He added, "If you know me I ALWAYS show love to boosie he the Man who gave me a shot and put me on !! Bleu knew I was cool with boosie when he asked me on tour so to kick me off tour all cause boosie posted me Is CRAZY."

"I don't play sides I'm NEUTRAL I done paid travel fees Ect smh !! Shit wild I don’t got NOTHING to do with they issues and if you knew I’m cool with boosie why even ask me on tour Shit Goofy af!"

