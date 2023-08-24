 

Zendaya Channels Inner Rachel From 'Friends' With New Hair Style

Cover Images/NBC/Abby Grant
The 'Euphoria' actress takes to her Instagram account to share a new picture of her rocking new haircut that reminds people of Jennifer Aniston's iconic character on the sitcom.

  Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman is serving looks with her new hair transformation. On Tuesday, August 22, the "Euphoria" actress took to her Instagram account to share a new picture of her rocking new haircut that reminds people of Rachel from "Friends".

In the Instagram Stories post, Zendaya posted a cool mirror selfie featuring her sporting a shoulder-length bob, which was similar to the cut that Jennifer Aniston had during her days on the popular sitcom. Her dyed hair looked freshly blown out as it featured glamorous volume.

The Smartwater ambassador also flaunted her toned midriff as she wore a white crop top, low-rise denim jeans and tan leather belt. "Needed a little refresh," the 26-year-old wrote over the snap.

The Emmy winner is no stranger to having shorter locks. Back in December 2022, the girlfriend of Tom Holland turned heads with a caramel-colored bob at an Euphoria event in Los Angeles.

At the time, she playfully addressed her haircut by posting a meme of the character Agent Wendy Pleakley from the 2002 Disney film "Lilo & Stitch" with the text, "When b***hes get a lil bob." She added in the caption, "Me...I'm b***hes."

That aside, Zendaya recently paid tribute to her late "Euphoria" co-star Angus Cloud, who died in July. The Rue Bennett depicter on the HBO series posted a photo of the memorial mural in his hometown of Oakland via her Instagram Story. The mural has become a central gathering place for folks wanting to pay their respects to the actor.

Prior to this, the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star took to her feed to break her silence on her co-star's death. "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," she wrote along with a black-and-white picture of Angus. "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."

