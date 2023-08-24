 

Adam Sandler and His Wife Present Sweet Gift for Jennifer Aniston Every Mother's Day

Adam Sandler and His Wife Present Sweet Gift for Jennifer Aniston Every Mother's Day
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The couple's sweet gesture to the former "Friends" actress, who secretly underwent unsuccessful IVF treatment in the past after struggling to conceive, is revealed in a profile on a magazine.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie send Jennifer Aniston flowers every Mother's Day. The former "Friends" actress secretly underwent unsuccessful IVF treatment in the past after struggling to conceive, and the sweet gesture of her "Murder Mystery 2" co-star and his spouse has been revealed.

In a profile in WSJ Magazine, the journalist noted, "Aniston, who does not have children and has spoken openly about her struggles with fertility treatment, says Sandler and his wife [Jackie Sandler] send her flowers every Mother's Day."

  Editors' Pick

Last year, the 54-year-old star opened up about how difficult speculation about her fertility was. She told Allure, "All the years and years and years of speculation ... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it."

She continued, "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs.' You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed. I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."

Jennifer, who was married to Hollywood star Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005, also rubbished the suggestion that the reason she didn't have a baby was that she was "selfish." She added, "I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zendaya Channels Inner Rachel From 'Friends' With New Hair Style

'Thunderbolts' Director Promises It Will Be 'Different' From Other MCU Films
Related Posts
Adam Sandler Gushes Over Wife Jackie in Rare Post for Their 20th Wedding Anniversary

Adam Sandler Gushes Over Wife Jackie in Rare Post for Their 20th Wedding Anniversary

Adam Sandler Marvels at His Wife's 'Good Legs'

Adam Sandler Marvels at His Wife's 'Good Legs'

Adam Sandler Doesn't Think Chris Rock Went Too Far With Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Jokes

Adam Sandler Doesn't Think Chris Rock Went Too Far With Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Jokes

Adam Sandler Announced as Recipient of Mark Twain Prize

Adam Sandler Announced as Recipient of Mark Twain Prize

Latest News
50 Cent Complains About Not Getting Thrown Bras by Fans at His Concert: 'Treat Me Like I'm Drake'
  • Aug 24, 2023

50 Cent Complains About Not Getting Thrown Bras by Fans at His Concert: 'Treat Me Like I'm Drake'

'Thunderbolts' Director Promises It Will Be 'Different' From Other MCU Films
  • Aug 24, 2023

'Thunderbolts' Director Promises It Will Be 'Different' From Other MCU Films

Hulk Hogan Recalls Past Painkiller Addiction: 'It Became a Vicious Cycle'
  • Aug 24, 2023

Hulk Hogan Recalls Past Painkiller Addiction: 'It Became a Vicious Cycle'

Adam Sandler and His Wife Present Sweet Gift for Jennifer Aniston Every Mother's Day
  • Aug 24, 2023

Adam Sandler and His Wife Present Sweet Gift for Jennifer Aniston Every Mother's Day

Gwyneth Paltrow's Body Double in 'Shallow Hal' Reflects on Developing Eating Disorder After the Film
  • Aug 24, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Body Double in 'Shallow Hal' Reflects on Developing Eating Disorder After the Film

Margot Robbie Fears 'Weirdest Fan Theory' About 'Barbie' Would Disappoint Fans
  • Aug 24, 2023

Margot Robbie Fears 'Weirdest Fan Theory' About 'Barbie' Would Disappoint Fans

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
Celebrity

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas

T-Pain's Alleged Mistress Claims She Slept With His Friend Busta Rhymes Too

T-Pain's Alleged Mistress Claims She Slept With His Friend Busta Rhymes Too

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Seen With Bruised Eye in New Outing

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Seen With Bruised Eye in New Outing

Timothee Chalamet Posts Thirst Trap Amid Kylie Jenner Romance Rumors

Timothee Chalamet Posts Thirst Trap Amid Kylie Jenner Romance Rumors

Chrisean Rock Under Fire for Smoking Profusely During Pregnancy

Chrisean Rock Under Fire for Smoking Profusely During Pregnancy