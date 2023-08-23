Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits

Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin Celebrity

According to a new report, some locals are not happy with Bianca Censori's controversial outfits to the point they want her to be kicked out of the country or arrested.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori gained a lot of attention from Italian residents during their vacation in the country, but not for the right reason. Some locals were not happy with her racy outfits to the point they wanted her to be kicked out of the country or arrested, per TMZ.

During the couple's Italian getaway, Bianca opted to show too much skin as she went braless underneath her sheer, tightfitting bodysuits. She was also photographed rocking a low-waisted white skirt, exposing the top of her backside.

In response to her controversial choice of style, a number of Italian residents expressed their dissatisfaction on social media. One critic wrote, "How about police in every country arrest anyone who is nude? It's called indecency ... Tired of being forced to see nude women and should be illegal for children to see this."

"I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don't need this pair polluting it," one other said. Echoing the sentiment, another wrote, "Completely disrespectful to a conservative catholic culture; the Italians should have kicked them out."

Despite people's discomfort, Bianca continued her daring style. On Sunday, August 20, the Yeezy architectural designer was almost nude as she stepped out in a see-through two-piece look. She ditched her bra while wearing a see-through tank top that she paired with shiny beige tights and white pumps.

For the outing, she styled her hair in a slick, wet look and sported smokey eye makeup. She simply accessorized a few simple hoop earrings while having a black messenger bag slung across her front.

As for Ye, the rapper wore an oversized black jacket and a black T-shirt which was wrapped around his face and head. He completed his style with baggy black pants and the barefoot sock-shoes he's been favoring in recent weeks.

