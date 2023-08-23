 

Report: Scooter Braun Is No Longer Idina Menzel's Manager

The news about the Tony Award-winning artist splitting from the talent manager emerges after reports suggested that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have left him as well.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Scooter Braun and Idina Menzel no longer work together. If a new report is to be believed, the talent manager and the former "Glee" star have parted ways months ago.

A source close to the 52-year-old actress revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she split from Braun in January. The Tony winner announced she was signed with him in 2019.

The news arrived after reports suggested that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have left Braun as well. News of Grande's departure was first reported by Puck's Matthew Belloni on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, August 21. The "Wicked" actress has been with Braun and his Braun's SB Projects since 2013.

On the same day news of Grande's departure broke, Billboard reported that Lovato has also split with Braun. The "Heart Attack" hitmaker is reportedly seeking new management after leaving SB Projects in July.

As to why the former Disney darling decided to end her contract with Braun's SB Projects, a source close to the situation said it was time for the singer/actress to go in a new direction. The 31-year-old star, who was signed with SB Projects in 2019, is still grateful for her time with the firm though.

In the meantime, Justin Bieber has been rumored to leave SB Projects too. Though the rumors have been debunked, it's said that the Canadian pop star is not happy with the way 20% of his publishing rights were sold for "quick cash."

"Justin was allegedly not happy with his 20% publishing rights being sold for $200 MILLION when his catalog is worth around +$300 MILLION," sources told Pop Faction. "Apparently, lawyers are involved and there's behind-the-scenes chatter of Justin suing."

Braun himself has poked fun at the reports. On Tuesday, the 42-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself."

