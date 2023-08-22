 

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Seen With Bruised Eye in New Outing

Cover Images/BauerGriffin
The model wife of the Thor depicter is photographed nursing her injured eye after the couple and their kids attend the FIFA Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

  Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Elsa Pataky okay? The wife of Chris Hemsworth was photographed nursing her injured eye after the couple attended the FIFA Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday, August 20.

In a picture circulating online, the model could be seen nursing her face with an ice pack at an airport on their way home to the Byron Bay area. The pair previously took their kids to watch the match between Elsa's native Spain against England, which was won by Spain.

The snap saw Elsa putting the ice pack on the area underneath her left eye, which was visibly injured. She wore a plaid shirt over a black top that she paired with jeans and some trainers. She also had a gray hoodie with her, though she opted not to wear it.

As for her husband, Chris was walking behind her while carrying some of their bags. For the family affair, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" star simply dressed in a white T-shirt and denim pants as well as white sneakers. He also accessorized himself with some sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Prior to this, Elsa took to her Instagram accounts to share some pictures and a video of her and her family watching Spain's victorious game against England. In one of her posts, the actress, who was born in Madrid, could be seen posing from their seats with Chris having one of their kids on his lap.

She made it obvious that she was there to support Spain as she wore a red Spain jersey. The "Interceptor" actress also painted Spain's little flags on her cheeks. At the time, the beauty didn't seem to have any injury on her left eye.

"World Champions!!!!!!!' Viva Espana!!!" Elsa captioned one post. She also documented her screaming in excitement after the team scored one goal.

