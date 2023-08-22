Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at 'Hannah Montana' Final Scene While Promoting New Single

Instagram/Walt Disney Pictures Music

In a clip shared on her Instagram account, the singer/actress takes fans on a trip down memory lane while promoting her upcoming brand new single, 'Used to Be Young'.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus excited fans when she gave a shout-out to her famous alter-ego, Hannah Montana. In a clip shared on her Instagram account, the singer/actress took fans on a trip down memory lane while promoting her upcoming new single, "Used to Be Young".

"Hannah's for kids," the "Malibu" songstress said in the clip, which was shared on Monday, August 21. "Miley's for grown a** men in heels."

The 30-year-old star later said, "So this is from the final episode of Hannah Montana," before playing a clip from "Hannah Montana". The fan-favorite character could be seen blowing a kiss as she leaves her house for the last time.

Miley then imitated the kiss before joking, "The drama." She also poked fun at her classic vocal rift, saying, "This is how I say goodbye to everyone now."

Fans totally loved the little throwback. "NOT MILEY DOING HANNAH MONTANA," an excited fan wrote. "SHES DOING THE OUTRO OMFGAKFNKWKGKEKFNKDKCKDKFKFK," another user added.

"stop playing with my feelings," one other commented. Someone else, meanwhile, jokingly corrected Miley, "HANNAH IS FOR KIDS WHO ARE 27 NOW. MILEY IS FOREVA."

The clip is a part of Miley's upcoming special on ABC, titled "Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)", which is set to air on Thursday, August 24. The special will see the pop singer sharing a series of stories she's never told from her life and career.

A day later, Miley is set to release her new single "Used to Be Young". The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker previously shared on her social media a series of posters referencing past song lyrics. "I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun," she wrote in her caption. "You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young."

