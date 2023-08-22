Chrisean Rock Under Fire for Smoking Profusely During Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

The raptress/reality TV star catches flak after she's seen blowing clouds of smoke during an argument with Blueface in an episode of their Zeus show 'Crazy in Love'.

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock has been slammed online after she was caught smoking on camera during her pregnancy. The raptress, who is currently expecting her first child together with Blueface, angered social media users who called her out over her reckless behavior.

The social media chatter began after a recent episode of "Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love" shows Chrisean and her baby daddy having a mild disagreement. As the pair discussed their relationship, Chrisean blew billows of smoke in the kitchen and Blueface didn't seem concerned about it.

Posting the disturbing scene on X, formerly known as Twitter, a user wrote, "I love how since this episode of chrisean aired of her smoking profusely & calling her unborn a b***h etc... Her fans are quiet as kept. Nah, let's get this turnt up a notch!! that [baby] was doomed b4 birth SMH Y'all have eyes but no sense."

Another user agreed, "I [one hundred percent] disagree wit this and I love her but I could never smoke while pregnant." A third critic said, "Disgusting as usual," while someone simply noted, "IKR ISNT THIS GROSS!!"

"She's young ignorant selfish and when she test positive for drugs the child protective services will step in SMDH," a fifth person added. Another echoed the sentiment, "Completely agree! She is making choices for her unborn baby; none are good. Who calls their baby a b***h? She's trash, get those teeth fixed. And hopefully someone steps in and takes that baby."

Some others blasted Chrisean fans who defended her when she was first accused of smoking weed during her pregnancy. One of them wrote, "A lot of her fans really don't believe she's smokes despite vids of her rollin up in the club, her vehicle..and will probably say that she's not pregnant in this vid (since the chair is blocking her belly)."

Another similarly said, "It's funny bc they denied that she was smoking 'she just rolling up, how u know it's for her' now it's all on TV & they defense is 'it won't hurt the baby' but when u bring up her smoking a wood...silent."

Chrisean was first caught seemingly smoking weed back in March. At the time, Blueface defended his on-and-off girlfriend as writing on social media, "Lots of women smoke weed until their last trimester there is no effect don't shoot the messenger." He went on insisting, "I'm only tweeting the truth weather its In her favor or not I'm not bias."

