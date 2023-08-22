Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The model/actor has been spotted walking around Pasadena with the Doberman Porsha, which he gifted the pop singer in 2021 when they got engaged, after asking fans to help choose his 'paparazzi disguise.'

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari has been spotted out and about for the first time since he filed for divorce from Britney Spears. The personal trainer-turned-actor walked his dog without his wedding ring as he has seemingly moved forward as a newly single man.

The 29-year-old hunk was photographed walking around Pasadena on Monday, August 21. In pictures obtained by TMZ, he walked the Doberman Porsha, which he gifted the pop star back in 2021 when they got engaged.

The model ditched his wedding ring during the outing, while flaunting his muscles in a sleeveless black tank top. He also sported brown pants and a hat in matching color while shielding his eyes with sunglasses.

Prior to the outing, Sam joked about needing help picking a disguise to hide from the paparazzi. On Saturday, August 19, he said on his Instagram Story, "Help me choose paparazzi disguise." Along with his message was a snap showing Sam in three joke disguises, with him sporting a gray wig and mustache in one, a short, curly brown wig with sunglasses in another and a light brown wig as his third option.

Meanwhile, Britney played "all night" with some hunky guys over the weekend. On Sunday, the 41-year-old singer shared a suggestive video of her strutting her stuff in a green dress before getting licked by a mystery man.

"When you go to meet up with a so called 'friend' and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom ... I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ???" she wrote in the caption. "Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on ... so what does a b***h like me do !!??!" the Princess of Pop continued. "I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!"

While Britney appears to continue having fun amid her divorce battle, she reportedly fears that Sam will try and seize custody of two adopted dogs he gave her. Besides the Doberman named Porsha, they share a German Shepherd called Sawyer, which they adopted this year.

A source told Daily Mail, "Regarding [Britney and Sam's shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs. But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui."

