Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

The 'Hold It Against Me' songstress complains about being followed by paparazzi in an Instagram post, where she also shares a video of how she spends a night with some hunky guys.

Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears continues spending her time with what she loves doing the most amid her divorce from Sam Asghari. The singer has updated her social media account with more racy contents after breaking her silence on her marital breakdown.

Seemingly not letting the divorce bring her down, the Grammy winner revealed she "played all night" with her "fav boys" over the weekend. In an Instagram post uploaded on Sunday, August 20, she shared a suggestive video of her strutting her stuff in a green dress before getting licked by a mystery man.

In the caption, the 41-year-old claimed she was being followed by paparazzi before ending up at a friend's place, where she spent the night with some hunky guys. "When you go to meet up with a so called 'friend' and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom ... I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ???" she wrote.

"Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on ... so what does a b***h like me do !!??!" the Princess of Pop continued. "I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!"

A few hours prior, Britney shared another racy clip that showed her lying topless on a bed. She appeared to be wearing nothing but pink panties and black boots while covering her assets with her hands and a white blanket.

Britney recently made use of her social media account to let her feelings be known after Sam filed for divorce. On Friday night, she wrote, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!!"

"In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!!" the pop star added. "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

Trying to keep her head up, she declared, "So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile !!!"

After Sam filed for divorce on August 16, he and Britney are reportedly no longer on speaking terms. "(They have) totally shut down any and all communication with one another, leaving it up to their legal teams to handle everything moving forward. Things got really nasty when Sam left their home, and the two haven't spoken since," sources told TMZ.

