 

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Scores Third Week Atop Billboard 200

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has four albums, 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)', 'Midnights', 'Lover' and '1989', stay in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II)'s "Utopia" scores a third total and consecutive week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. The set earns 185,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 18, according to Luminate.

"Utopia" has the most weeks at No. 1 for a rap album in nearly two years since Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" spent five nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in November 2021. Of Travis' sales number, album sales comprise 99,000 units as vinyl sales account for 93,000. SEA units comprise 86,000, equaling 124.13 million on-demand official streams of the streaming set's 19 songs. Meanwhile, TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

The growth of sales is heavily affected by a promotional offer in the rapper's official webstore, which discounted the "Utopia" vinyl LP from $50 to only $5 for a limited time. It marks the album's best week on vinyl yet, the seventh-largest sales week on vinyl for any album since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991, as well as the biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop or rap album on vinyl in that same period.

Back to the new chart, Morgan Wallen's chart-topping "One Thing at a Time" stays at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 94,000 equivalent album units earned. Karol G collects her second Top 5-charting album of 2023 with "Manana Sera Bonito (Bichota Season)" that debuts at No. 3 with 67,000 equivalent album units earned.

"Barbie" soundtrack falls from No. 3 to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 65,000 equivalent album units earned. Later at No. 5 is Taylor Swift's chart-topping album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" which falls one rang with 61,000 equivalent album units earned.

"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" isn't the only album from Taylor that stays in the Top 10. "Midnights" dips from No. 5 to No. 6 after earning 58,000 equivalent album units. "Lovers" descends from No. 6 to No. 7 with 54,000 equivalent album units, while "1989" soars from No. 13 to No. 9 with 45.000 units earned.

Peso Pluma's "Genesis" is stationary at No. 8 after earning 46,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Morgan's chart-topping "Dangerous: The Double Album", which stays steady at No. 10 with nearly 44,000 units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Utopia" - Travis Scott (II) (185,000 units)
  2. "One Thing at a Time" - Morgan Wallen (94,000 units)
  3. "Manana Sera Bonito (Bichota Season)" - Karol G (67,000 units)
  4. "Barbie" Soundtrack - Various Artist (65,000 units)
  5. "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift (61,000 units)
  6. "Midnights" - Taylor Swift (58,000 units)
  7. "Lover" - Taylor Swift (54,000)
  8. "Genesis" - Peso Pluma (46,000 units)
  9. "1989" - Taylor Swift (45,000 units)
  10. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (nearly 44,000 units)

