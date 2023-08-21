Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Instagram Celebrity

The TV personality's team denies allegation that she had a controlled substance during her arrest in Miami, claiming that she carried epilepsy medication, not cocaine.

AceShowbiz - Tommie Lee is enraged following her recent arrest in Miami, Florida. The TV personality is upset by the alleged "unjust" treatment that she received after she was arrested on drug possession charges on Sunday, August 20.

The reality TV star's team has now denied the drug possession allegation, claiming that she carried her friend's epilepsy medication, not cocaine, during the arrest. They also claimed that Tommie was singled out due to her popularity.

In a statement to The Neighborhood Talk, Tommie's reps said she was leaving a restaurant after having a dispute with a disrespectful employee. Her team alleged that she was only approached by law enforcement because they were familiar with her.

"They chose to handcuff and arrest her on grounds of drug possession, despite the fact that the 'drugs' were, in fact, her friend's epilepsy medication," the reps said. "They seized upon this as an excuse for her arrest when no other valid reason was evident. It's completely understandable that she felt infuriated by this unjust treatment, especially when she was spending her own hard-earned money."

They further claimed that there were more severe things happening at the restaurant, including an intoxicated individual who was allegedly making threats. Tommie's team said police should've been investigating that instead.

Tommie was leaving Victory Restaurant and Lounge in Miami, Florida on Sunday night following a verbal altercation with an employee when she was arrested by police. Her charges included cocaine possession with the intent to sell and disorderly conduct/breach of peace.

There's no word on the amount of the bail for her yet as the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star reportedly remains in jail as of press time.

This isn't the first time Tommie had a brush with the law. In 2019, she was arrested and indicted on child abuse charges for allegedly physically attacking her middle school-aged daughter. After getting bonded out, she was arrested again for being drunk. Following the arrest, she declared her intention to seek treatment for her alcohol issue.

