 

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition
Cover Images/Faye Sadou/Media Punch
Celebrity

The 68-year-old kept it casual in a white button-down shirt, tan pants, sneakers and sunglasses for their deposition, while his ex wore black wide-leg pants, a red short-sleeved top and heels.

  • Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have reunited amid their divorce battle. The "Yellowstone" actor and his estranged wife were spotted together publicly for the first time since their split for a deposition.

On Saturday, August 19, the estranged couple was photographed arriving at a law office in Santa Barbara, California. The 68-year-old kept it casual in a white button-down shirt, tan pants, sneakers and sunglasses, while his ex wore black wide-leg pants, a red short-sleeved top and heels.

The former spouses continue to wage a bitter divorce battle between them. In the latest development, Kevin has accused Christine and her legal team of "gamesmanship of the worst sort” in new court documents pertaining to their divorce.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chad Michael Murray Says His Heart Is 'Full' After Welcoming Third Child With Wife Sarah Roemer
Related Posts
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Defends His 23-Year Age Gap With Wife Sam

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Defends His 23-Year Age Gap With Wife Sam

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike

Akon Finally Gives French Montana a Real Watch After Buying a Fake One for His Birthday

Akon Finally Gives French Montana a Real Watch After Buying a Fake One for His Birthday

Latest News
Keith Richards Wants to Reunite With Tom Waits on New Music
  • Aug 21, 2023

Keith Richards Wants to Reunite With Tom Waits on New Music

James Blunt 'Never' Saw His Parents Until He's Famous, Lost Faith in Humanity After Joining Army
  • Aug 20, 2023

James Blunt 'Never' Saw His Parents Until He's Famous, Lost Faith in Humanity After Joining Army

Mick Fleetwood Hopes Concert Will Help Hawaii 'Heal' From Devastating Wildfires
  • Aug 20, 2023

Mick Fleetwood Hopes Concert Will Help Hawaii 'Heal' From Devastating Wildfires

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition
  • Aug 20, 2023

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

DJ Khaled Desperate for Daughter
  • Aug 20, 2023

DJ Khaled Desperate for Daughter

Chad Michael Murray Says His Heart Is 'Full' After Welcoming Third Child With Wife Sarah Roemer
  • Aug 20, 2023

Chad Michael Murray Says His Heart Is 'Full' After Welcoming Third Child With Wife Sarah Roemer

Most Read
Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports
Celebrity

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'