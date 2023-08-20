Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Cover Images/Faye Sadou/Media Punch Celebrity

Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have reunited amid their divorce battle. The "Yellowstone" actor and his estranged wife were spotted together publicly for the first time since their split for a deposition.

On Saturday, August 19, the estranged couple was photographed arriving at a law office in Santa Barbara, California. The 68-year-old kept it casual in a white button-down shirt, tan pants, sneakers and sunglasses, while his ex wore black wide-leg pants, a red short-sleeved top and heels.

The former spouses continue to wage a bitter divorce battle between them. In the latest development, Kevin has accused Christine and her legal team of "gamesmanship of the worst sort” in new court documents pertaining to their divorce.

