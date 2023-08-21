Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Celebrity

The actor, who is best known for his roles as Kelby in the 2002 film 'Brown Sugar', informs his online devotees that he had 'a partial laminectomy in two places,' but they focus on his appearance instead.

Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boris Kodjoe recently underwent major surgery. The actor, who is best known for his roles as Kelby in the 2002 film "Brown Sugar", informed his online devotees that he had "a partial laminectomy in two places." However, instead of focusing on his health issue, many people gushed over his look.

Making use of Instagram on Friday, August 18, the 50-year-old shared on Instagram a video of him laying in the hospital bed as he prepared for the operation. He told his fans, "I'm at the hospital, about to have a double laminectomy, back surgery. It's my second one in ten years. The first time worked really well, so now I'm doing it on two other levels. L1, L2 and L3 or 4."

In the caption of the post, Boris wrote, "Then this happened. Had a partial laminectomy in two places, a back surgery I had in two other vertebrae ten years ago." He then added, "Thank you, Dr Watkins Jr @thebackdoctorapp and his amazing staff for taking good care of me. Now I gotta rest and heal, then PT for a couple of weeks. Auf geht's!!"

The post has since been flooded with comments from people sending the "Station 19" star well-wishes, but they were focusing on his appearance instead. "I know I should be sending up prayers but can we talk about this man's skin!!!!! LORDT!!!! Smooth as butter," one person wrote.

Another penned, "He look like a handsome chocolate Mr. Clean." A third chimed in, "He still fine and aging great. prayers for speedy recovery." Fellow actor Romany Malco also noted, "I'm happy you're OK but why in the hell do you look so young?!?"

You can share this post!