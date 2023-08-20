 

Chad Michael Murray Says His Heart Is 'Full' After Welcoming Third Child With Wife Sarah Roemer

The first to announce the baby's arrival is Sarah, who gives a glimpse of their newborn on Instagram by sharing a photo of the infant lying down wearing a striped outfit with her legs crossed.

AceShowbiz - Chad Michael Murray couldn't be happier to have welcomed a new addition to his family. After his wife Sarah Roomer gave birth to their third child together, the "One Tree Hill" alum said his heart is "full" now.

The first to announce the baby's arrival was Sarah, who gave a glimpse of their newborn on Instagram. In the Saturday, August 19 post, the baby girl could be seen lying down wearing a striped outfit with her legs crossed. A tiny heart-shaped birthmark was visible on her shin.

In the caption, Sarah declared, "Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle. We are so in love!" The proud mom added, "Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast. @chadmichaelmurray."

Chad later reposted the snap on his Instagram Story. Alongside the image, he gushed, "Heart full #family," adding a red heart emoji. He also wrote, "She's here!"

Chad announced Sarah's pregnancy back in July. At that time, he unleashed a grainy photo of Sarah, whom he married in 2015, and joked that they had forgotten what it was like to have a baby in the house.

"Baby #3 loading… [heart emoji] Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It's been a bit since we had one," he quipped. "Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I'm still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won't trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."

Hours later, the actor gave away the gender of their child in a video of family moments. It featured their eight-year-old son and six-year-old daughter as they traveled to a variety of locations including an elephant sanctuary and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Chad penned in the accompanying message, "We travel this world as a little wolf pack- this baby's been everywhere already and she's not even on the outside yet:)." He then noted, "Thank you mama for carrying our pack- literally[strength and heart emojis] Coming to an airport near you- this family of 5. I can hear it now- 'Uhoh, here come the Murray's' [cry-laughing emojis] #babynews #baby #baby#3.(sic)"

