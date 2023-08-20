 

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom
Instagram
Celebrity

Despite struggling to find 'balance' between her work and family life, the 'Paris in Love' star enjoys motherhood and is eager to give her son Phoenix a sibling.

  • Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has declined so many opportunities since becoming a mother. The 42-year-old DJ-and-businesswoman shares son Phoenix, seven months, with her husband Carter Reum, and she admitted it's really hard to "balance" her hectic work schedule with being a mom, which is why she isn't taking on as much work.

"It's definitely a lot to balance it all. I love what I do so much, but my baby is my top priority. I'm saying no to so many things because I want to be able to spend as much time with my son as possible. He's my little angel," she told Us Weekly.

  Editors' Pick

Asked what she has learned about being a mom so far, she replied, "Just that moms are superheroes. It's the hardest job of all, but it's the most rewarding." And Paris is already keen to add to her brood. She said, "I can't wait to have a sister for Phoenix."

However, she's eyeing a cookbook after her popular Netflix series "Cooking With Paris". Asked if it's on the cards, the "Paris in Love" star said, "Yes. I've actually been planning it. On my show, I loved to add sparkles and rainbows and just like made it really Paris-ized. So I'd love to do a book like that (sic)."

For now, though she has various other projects. She said, "With my iHeart partnership, I have my podcasts and season two of 'Trapped in Treatment' [will be out] this fall, which is around all my advocacy. I'm also really excited about my new cookware line, which will debut in Walmart and on Amazon this fall."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Get Married, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey Among Guests

Queen Ditch 'Fat Bottomed Girls' From Greatest Hits Album Due to 'Woke' Critics
Related Posts
Paris Hilton Donates to Local Shelters After Getting Backlash for Vacationing in Maui Amid Wildfires

Paris Hilton Donates to Local Shelters After Getting Backlash for Vacationing in Maui Amid Wildfires

Paris Hilton and Husband Catch Heat for Frolicking in Maui 30 Miles From Devastating Wildfires

Paris Hilton and Husband Catch Heat for Frolicking in Maui 30 Miles From Devastating Wildfires

Paris Hilton Calls Husband Carter Reum 'the Best'

Paris Hilton Calls Husband Carter Reum 'the Best'

Paris Hilton Channels Her Inner Barbie as She's Playing With Son in New Pictures and Video

Paris Hilton Channels Her Inner Barbie as She's Playing With Son in New Pictures and Video

Latest News
Queen Ditch 'Fat Bottomed Girls' From Greatest Hits Album Due to 'Woke' Critics
  • Aug 20, 2023

Queen Ditch 'Fat Bottomed Girls' From Greatest Hits Album Due to 'Woke' Critics

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom
  • Aug 20, 2023

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Patrick Mahomes' 8-Month-Old Son Bronze Rushed to ER Due to Allergic Reaction
  • Aug 20, 2023

Patrick Mahomes' 8-Month-Old Son Bronze Rushed to ER Due to Allergic Reaction

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family
  • Aug 20, 2023

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Get Married, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey Among Guests
  • Aug 20, 2023

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Get Married, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey Among Guests

Britney Spears Is 'Clear-Headed' Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari
  • Aug 20, 2023

Britney Spears Is 'Clear-Headed' Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

Most Read
Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports
Celebrity

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats