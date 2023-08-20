Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Instagram Celebrity

Despite struggling to find 'balance' between her work and family life, the 'Paris in Love' star enjoys motherhood and is eager to give her son Phoenix a sibling.

Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has declined so many opportunities since becoming a mother. The 42-year-old DJ-and-businesswoman shares son Phoenix, seven months, with her husband Carter Reum, and she admitted it's really hard to "balance" her hectic work schedule with being a mom, which is why she isn't taking on as much work.

"It's definitely a lot to balance it all. I love what I do so much, but my baby is my top priority. I'm saying no to so many things because I want to be able to spend as much time with my son as possible. He's my little angel," she told Us Weekly.

Asked what she has learned about being a mom so far, she replied, "Just that moms are superheroes. It's the hardest job of all, but it's the most rewarding." And Paris is already keen to add to her brood. She said, "I can't wait to have a sister for Phoenix."

However, she's eyeing a cookbook after her popular Netflix series "Cooking With Paris". Asked if it's on the cards, the "Paris in Love" star said, "Yes. I've actually been planning it. On my show, I loved to add sparkles and rainbows and just like made it really Paris-ized. So I'd love to do a book like that (sic)."

For now, though she has various other projects. She said, "With my iHeart partnership, I have my podcasts and season two of 'Trapped in Treatment' [will be out] this fall, which is around all my advocacy. I'm also really excited about my new cookware line, which will debut in Walmart and on Amazon this fall."

You can share this post!