Britney Spears Is 'Clear-Headed' Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

Although she was taken aback by her separation from the dancer-turned-actor, the '…Baby One More Time' singer is reportedly 'not holed up all alone crying.'

Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is reportedly feeling "clear-headed" amid her split from Sam Asghari. The 41-year-old pop superstar married actor Sam, 29, in June 2022 after six years of dating but he filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 16 and now an insider has claimed that Britney is still in shock over the breakup but is not "holed up all alone" in tears.

"Britney is strong, she's feeling like 'woah,' like you would in any break-up when you've been with someone for six years, but she's very clear-headed. She's not holed up all alone crying," a source told PageSix.

A second insider explained to the outlet that the "Circus" hitmaker - who achieved worldwide fame as a teenager in the late 1990s with her hit single "...Baby One More Time" - gets a "bad rap" but continues to be a "true artist" almost three decades into her career and reassured fans that she is "doing incredibly well" despite the split.

The source said, "I think Britney gets a bad rap, she's a true artist, in the way that she processes things, in the way that she creates. But she's doing incredibly well under the circumstances."

However, another source close to Britney - who was initially married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for a total of 55 hours in early 2004 before going on to have Sean, 17, and Preston, 16 with second husband Kevin Federline - claimed that she feels "let down" after paying for everything during their short marriage.

The source said, "Britney wanted a fairytale and she didn't get it. She felt that Sam's love was not unconditional. Of course, she feels let down…anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for."

"She booked great, high-end vacations and paid for everything, they went everywhere on private jet. But he was not super present, You only have to ask, where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos? He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go."

The source went on to deny the accusations that the "Womanizer" singer had been unfaithful to her husband and also claimed that the rumours she had "attacked" him were also untrue. The source added, "There was no cheating. And he's 6ft 2 and she's 5ft 2, so how could she attack him? The honest truth of it is that it's complicated, this wasn't a whiplash decision, it's been in the works for the past month."

Sam - who, according to legal documents, is seeking support from the multimillionaire pop singer - confirmed the news that he and Britney had split earlier this week when he posted a statement on Instagram asking for "love and respect" from fans.

He wrote, "After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold on to the love and respect that we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful (sic)."

Just days after the announcement, the "Lucky" songstress - who regained control of her fortune when a conservatorship governed by her estranged family was terminated in 2021 - addressed the split publicly for the first time, as she admitted that she "couldn't take the pain" of staying silent any longer.

She wrote on Instagram, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!!"

"But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

