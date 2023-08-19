The Hives' Vocalist Fakes Normality to Curb His Inner Beast

Celebrity

Howlin' Pelle Almqvist opens up about his struggle to fit in as he fakes normality to prevent himself from unleashing his inner 'lion' and 'screaming all the time.'

AceShowbiz - The Hives' frontman Howlin' Pelle Almqvist claims he struggles to keep his inner "lion" caged. He talks about feeling he has to "fake" normality days after the Swedish garage punk band released its first album in eleven years - their sixth studio record, "The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons".

"I actually feel like I have to fake it in normal life to fit in. You can't behave like that person on stage in the f****** supermarket, tipping s*** over and screaming all the time - you've got to keep the lion in the cage," Pelle, 45, told The Sun.

He added about the group's new 31-minute record, "No one really does stuff like that anymore (apart from us). Showing guts and b**** is way more important than technique… that is what rock 'n' roll is all about."

"We were doing a record signing the other day and a guy told me: "I'm 60-years-old but when I listen to your music, I'm 16.' Now, that's awesome! We've always thought energy and gusto and bravery are more important than anything else… for me, performing live is like being in an altered state."

"You are in a different universe and something else takes over. My mouth comes up with things I wouldn't say if I was thinking about it. My body does things I didn't know it could do."

Pelle went on about how the album is a celebration of the group being able to go back on the road after the Covid lockdowns, "The live show is really important, mainly for those euphoric adrenalin highs, but it was basically illegal for two years. So this album is post-prohibition rock 'n' roll. We're hoping people overdose on it!"

According to a press release, the "macabre title" of The Hives' new album hints at the extended break the band took from recording, described as a "horror story." "Randy Fitzsimmons" is a reference to the fictional sixth member of the Hives who supposedly served as the band's manager and sole songwriter.

Pelle added about how he still wants to be on the road when he's Sir Mick Jagger's age, "Imagine how much s*** he's taken about not maturing throughout his life but he's still there."

"He's winning, man. He's probably an adult for most of the day but he's allowed to act like a 15-year-old for an hour-and-a-half. I take off every hat I've ever worn to Mick Jagger."

