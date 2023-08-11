 

The Hives Stay Together Because They Didn't Know 'What Else to Do'

The Hives Stay Together Because They Didn't Know 'What Else to Do'
Instagram
Music

Admitting that they were 'embarrassed' not to have new music to play for fans for over a decade, frontman Pelle Almqvist shares his fear that they were 'over' after bassist Dr. Matt Destruction's departure.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Hives were "embarrassed" not to have new music to play for fans for over a decade. The "Hate To Say I Told You So" hitmakers feared they were "over" as they struggled with writers' block and the departure of bassist Dr. Matt Destruction, but stayed together because they didn't know "what else to do."

Frontman Pelle Almqvist told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, "We definitely thought The Hives were over for a while. But we're really bad at everything else and couldn't figure out what else to do. The pandemic really kicked us in the b****. It taught us that we didn't want to live lives where we're not in The Hives. We now have a way better attitude to being in the band. I was almost embarrassed to have to say to fans there was nothing new."

  Editors' Pick

But now the group are back with "The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons", the follow-up album to 2012's "Lex Hives" and the singer has a new excitement about his career. Pelle said, "I didn't enjoy being in an album-less Hives but now I'm very excited to be in The Hives again."

The Swedish rockers believe their new record is "extremely different" to their previous work, but they don't think fans will hear it that way. The singer said, "In our minds, this is an extremely different record to other Hives albums. But we work in such a specialised field, it looks the same to anyone outside of that field. It's like how Eskimos have 110 words for snow. The Hives is our version of what a great rock 'n' roll band should be. We're not about making music about getting divorced or turning 40."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Archie Madekwe Cast in 'Gran Turismo' Despite Not Being Able to Drive

Timothy Olyphant Lost Out on 'Star Trek' Role to 'Younger' Chris Pine
Latest News
Patti Smith Did Not Start Punk Genre, John Lydon Insists
  • Aug 11, 2023

Patti Smith Did Not Start Punk Genre, John Lydon Insists

Sexyy Red Blames Car Accident for Her Leaked Sex Tape
  • Aug 11, 2023

Sexyy Red Blames Car Accident for Her Leaked Sex Tape

Timothy Olyphant Lost Out on 'Star Trek' Role to 'Younger' Chris Pine
  • Aug 11, 2023

Timothy Olyphant Lost Out on 'Star Trek' Role to 'Younger' Chris Pine

Sally Phillips Glad to Find New Love After She's Dumped by Husband for Yoga Instructor
  • Aug 11, 2023

Sally Phillips Glad to Find New Love After She's Dumped by Husband for Yoga Instructor

Shakira and Jimmy Butler 'Getting Progressively Closer' Amid Alleged Romance
  • Aug 11, 2023

Shakira and Jimmy Butler 'Getting Progressively Closer' Amid Alleged Romance

The Hives Stay Together Because They Didn't Know 'What Else to Do'
  • Aug 11, 2023

The Hives Stay Together Because They Didn't Know 'What Else to Do'

Most Read
Beyonce Breaks Records With 'Renaissance' Tour Massive Concert Earnings
Music

Beyonce Breaks Records With 'Renaissance' Tour Massive Concert Earnings

Travis Scott Enjoys Meal With Mystery Blonde After 60 Fans Were Injured at His Rome Concert

Travis Scott Enjoys Meal With Mystery Blonde After 60 Fans Were Injured at His Rome Concert

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif

Dua Lipa Sued Again Over Her Hit 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa Sued Again Over Her Hit 'Levitating'

Miranda Lambert Denies Taking Hiatus Following Backlash Over Selfie Shaming Incident

Miranda Lambert Denies Taking Hiatus Following Backlash Over Selfie Shaming Incident

BTS' V Oozes Old Glamor in Music Video for His Solo Single 'Love Me Again'

BTS' V Oozes Old Glamor in Music Video for His Solo Single 'Love Me Again'

Shakira in Negotiations to Receive Video Vanguard Awards at 2023 VMAs

Shakira in Negotiations to Receive Video Vanguard Awards at 2023 VMAs

Taylor Swift Confirms Her Next Re-Recorded Album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is on the Way

Taylor Swift Confirms Her Next Re-Recorded Album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is on the Way