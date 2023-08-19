Green Day Announce Details of 'Dookie' 30th Anniversary Album Reissue

Seven Network Music

Billie Joe Armstrong and his bandmates confirm they are going to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their major label debut with a deluxe edition due in September.

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Green Day are set to put out a 30th anniversary reissue of their album "Dookie". The group - made up of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool - are to celebrate three decades of their 1994 record by dropping "Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)".

Besides being available digitally, the new edition is going to be released as a limited edition six-LP vinyl box set and a four-CD box set. Due to come out on September 29, "Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)" will feature previously unreleased "Dookie" demos as well as live recordings "Live at Woodstock (1994)" and "Live in Barcelona (June 5, 1994)", which has never been released.

What's more, Green Day fans with dogs might be pleased to hear the bumper box set also comes with "Dookie" pooch poop bags as well as air freshener, which could be useful after your four-legged friend has done their business. Other items include a five-button set, a postcard, a bumper sticker, a magnet, a paper aeroplane, and a poster.

The band's third studio album was initially released on February 1, 1994. The music, which featured themes such as anxiety, relationships, sexuality and boredom, was mostly penned by frontman Billie. Singles "Basket Case", "When I Come Around", "Longview", "She", and a re-recorded version of "Welcome to Paradise", which was initially on the group's "[a=Kerplunk!" album, all featured on "Dookie".

In March, Yusuf/Cat Stevens - who is also known as Yusuf Islam - revealed he wanted to collaborate with the band. Asked if he's in the loop with pop music nowadays, he told NME, "Not very much. I came from one of pop's pinnacle eras when there'd be a new milestone every week, so I tend to listen to that period most. But I love Green Day because of their message. 'Know Your Enemy' is an incredible song with a message about the Iraq war that was right on time."

Asked if he'd like to collaborate with the group, he replied, "Yeah! Wow, that's a good idea. I think they listened to my song 'Bitterblue' before making 'Know Your Enemy', as I can hear little titbits of it in the chords and some of the words. I reckon we could definitely get it on."

"Dookie: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" track listing:

Vinyl Box (6LP):

LP 1: "Dookie"

LP 2: "Dookie Demos"

LP 3: "Dookie Outtakes"

LP 4: "Live at Woodstock (1994)"

LP 6: "Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94)"



CD Box (4CD):

CD 1: "Dookie"

CD 2: "Dookie Demos Outtakes"

CD 3: "Live at Woodstock (1994)"

CD 4: "Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94)"



"Dookie":

"Burnout" "Having A Blast" "Chump" "Longview" "Welcome to Paradise" "Pulling Teeth" "Basket Case" "She" "Sassafras Roots" "When I Come Around" "Coming Clean" "Emenius Sleepus" "In the End" "F.O.D. " "All by Myself"

"Dookie" 4-Track Demos:

"Burnout" "Chump" "Pulling Teeth" "Basket Case" "She" "Sassafras Roots" "When I Come Around" "In the End" "F.O.D. " "When It's Time"

"Dookie" Cassette Demos:

"When I Come Around" "Basket Case" "Longview" "Burn Out" "Haushinka" "J.A.R. " "Having a Blast"

"Dookie" Outtakes:

"Christie Rd." "409 in Your Coffeemaker" "J.A.R. " "On The Wagon" "Tired of Waiting for You" "Walking the Dog (demo)"

"Live at Woodstock (1994)":

"Welcome to Paradise (live)" "One Of My Lies (live)" "Chump (live)" "Longview (live)" "Basket Case (live)" "When I Come Around (live)" "Burnout (live)" "F.O.D. (live)" "Paper Lanterns (live)" "Shit Show (live)"

"Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94)":

"Welcome to Paradise (live)" "One of My Lies (live)" "Chump (live)" "Longview (live)" "Burnout (live)" "Only Of You (live)" "When I Come Around (live)" "2000 Light Years Away (live)" "Going to Pasalacqua (live)" "Knowledge (live)" "Basket Case (live)" "Paper Lanterns (live)" "Road to Acceptance" "Dominated Love Slave (live)" "F.O.D. (live)" "Christie Rd. (live)" "Disappearing Boy (live)"

