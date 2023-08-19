 

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

In a new interview, the actress' ex-husband Charlie Shanian reveals the impact her mother Candy Spelling having all her father's cash has had on the star.

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is said to have wept when she found out her dad Aaron Spelling left most of his fortune to her mom. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress, who has children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, with her rumored estranged husband Dean McDermott, has been living in a motorhome with her brood since the start of August, and her ex-husband Charlie Shanian has now told of the impact her mother Candy Spelling having all her father's cash has had on the star.

Screenwriter Charlie, who was married to Tori from 2004 to 2006, said she found out before Aaron's death aged 83 in 2006 she was "so upset" by the inheritance news that she started "crying." He told the Daily Mail, "From what I understand… his hope was that it would bring Tori closer to her mom because it would require a connection between them."

The 50-year-old star and her mom Candy were estranged when Aaron passed away in June 2006, leaving Tori distressed over the "control" his will gave her surviving parent. Candy got most of his $600 million while Tori only inherited $800,000. Charlie said, "She was crying and feeling upset, not about the money, but about what it meant that (it) was structured in such a way. There's a real pain in there."

He also said Candy has set up trusts for her children, which they will "still get … someday." Charlie went on to say Tori allegedly "collapsed crying" over a doorman's comment about how she "should be in a limousine" instead of a "beat-up" car.

He added, "It really angered her and hurt her. It was, like, this cathartic cry of just, 'This is my life.… this is what everyone thinks of me'". Candy has been slammed on social media amid Tori's apparent money struggles, but sources have said she found a home for her daughter and five grandkids as she continues to live with them in a motorhome.

One source told Page Six Tori declined because she "wanted to live in a certain place". When asked whether she would help Tori "financially" in a TMZ interview last month, Candy said, "Of course. I will always be there for her."

