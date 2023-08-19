The View's Kyle Falconer Says He and Kieren Webster 'Made Up' Following Shocking On-Stage Fight

Instagram Celebrity

Frontman Kyle stunned fans by exchanging punches with the band's bassist Kieren Webster during the group's gig at Manchester club Deaf Institute back in May.

AceShowbiz - The View's Kyle Falconer insists the band is "back on track" after his brutal on-stage fight with their bassist. Frontman Kyle stunned fans by exchanging punches with Kieren Webster during the group's gig at Manchester club Deaf Institute in May, and even though he is refusing to reveal what the fight was about says they made up "straight away."

He told the Daily Star's Wired column, "We made it up straight away. It's best not to talk about what happened but it's all sorted. We've played festival shows since and we're playing phenomenally. It's all good between us and the band are on fire - we're well away again."

The View's guitarist Pete Reilly, 37, stepped in to stop Kyle and Kieran's scrap, but their clash fight led to the cancellation of the band's scheduled London show. They have now released new album "Exorcism of Youth", which is their first record in eight years.

And they will kick off a 14-date tour on 2 November. The View got a reputation as party animals when they shot to fame in the 2000s with hits such as "Same Jeans" but Kyle added to the Star his wild days are far behind him as he's now a settled dad-of-three.

He said, "I'm looking forward to the new tour but it's baffling when I remember how mad our old tours used to be. We were forever running about like headless chickens, but we’ll hopefully keep it all under wraps this time."

Revealing what keeps him and his bandmates on the straight and narrow, he added, "I want to stay focused and keeping my running up helps there. We're all into different things when we're not on stage. Pete is into football, Kieren loves going to vintage shops and snooker keeps me level-headed. I'm not bad at snooker, but I never find the time to play away from touring."

