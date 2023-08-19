 

Chris Brown Shuts Down a City Block in 'Summer Too Hot' Music Video

Music

The banger was released on June 23 as the lead single from the RnB star's upcoming eleventh studio album, '11:11', which will serve as a follow-up to 2022's 'Breezy'.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown has given his latest banger a music video treatment. On Friday, August 18, the R&B star unleashed an energetic music video for his bouncy track, "Summer Too Hot".

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the clip shows the 34-year-old shutting down a city block with his entourage. Breezy then starts singing while showing off his moves alongside a group of backup dancers.

"Summer too hot not to f**k it up/ Is the mood right? Is it wet enough?/ I gotta a new ride, guess I levеled up/ Let me wеt it up just a few times," he sings in the chorus. "Summer too hot, had to double up/ Shawty too fire with the bubble butt/ We should move, slide on the regular/ Summer too hot, it's irregular."

  Editors' Pick

"Summer Too Hot" was released on June 23 as the lead single from Breezy's upcoming eleventh album, "11:11". He first teased the song on June 17 by writing on Instagram Story, "IF YALL THOUGHT I WASN'T GONNA DROP A SINGLE FOR THE SUMMER … THINK AGAIN."

Back in May, Breezy informed his online devotees that he will create something new instead of "20- to 40-song albums." At that time, he stated, "Y'all ready for some new music? Been locked in the studio. Ultra instinct activated! I'll let y'all know the album title soon. No more 20- to 40-song albums ... JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF MAGIC TO DIGEST."

Breezy's new record will serve as a follow-up to "Breezy", which arrived in the summer of 2022. The record features guest appearances from Wizkid, Lil Wayne, Blxst, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, EST Gee and Anderson .Paak.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'
Related Posts
Chris Brown Teases New Music, Bids Farewell to '20-40-Song Albums'

Chris Brown Teases New Music, Bids Farewell to '20-40-Song Albums'

Chris Brown Mourns Death of Collaborator Young Lo After Miami Club Shooting

Chris Brown Mourns Death of Collaborator Young Lo After Miami Club Shooting

Chris Brown Breaks Silence on Footage of His Alleged Altercation at Lovers and Friends Festival

Chris Brown Breaks Silence on Footage of His Alleged Altercation at Lovers and Friends Festival

Chris Brown Caught in Another Altercation After Usher Scuffle

Chris Brown Caught in Another Altercation After Usher Scuffle

Latest News
Chris Brown Shuts Down a City Block in 'Summer Too Hot' Music Video
  • Aug 19, 2023

Chris Brown Shuts Down a City Block in 'Summer Too Hot' Music Video

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'
  • Aug 19, 2023

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom
  • Aug 19, 2023

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

The View's Kyle Falconer Says He and Kieren Webster 'Made Up' Following Shocking On-Stage Fight
  • Aug 19, 2023

The View's Kyle Falconer Says He and Kieren Webster 'Made Up' Following Shocking On-Stage Fight

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video
  • Aug 19, 2023

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Harry Styles and Rumored GF Taylor Russell Are 'Perfect Match'
  • Aug 19, 2023

Harry Styles and Rumored GF Taylor Russell Are 'Perfect Match'

Most Read
Cardi B Nearly Completes Her Second Album, 'Pulls Out All the Stops' With Upcoming Lead Single
Music

Cardi B Nearly Completes Her Second Album, 'Pulls Out All the Stops' With Upcoming Lead Single

Bruce Springsteen Comes Down With Illness, Puts on Hold Philly Shows

Bruce Springsteen Comes Down With Illness, Puts on Hold Philly Shows

Beyonce Gives Shout-Out to Shakira During 'Renaissance' Tour's Tampa Stop

Beyonce Gives Shout-Out to Shakira During 'Renaissance' Tour's Tampa Stop

ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons to Be Feted With BMI's Troubadour Award

ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons to Be Feted With BMI's Troubadour Award

Rae Sremmurd's 'Sexy' Music Video Boasts Their Lavish Lifestyle

Rae Sremmurd's 'Sexy' Music Video Boasts Their Lavish Lifestyle

Hozier Vows to Join 'in Solidarity' If Musicians and Songwriters Stage Strike Over the Use of AI

Hozier Vows to Join 'in Solidarity' If Musicians and Songwriters Stage Strike Over the Use of AI

Selena Gomez Declares She'll Release a 'Fun Little Song' While Confirming Music Return

Selena Gomez Declares She'll Release a 'Fun Little Song' While Confirming Music Return

Meek Mill Accuses Record Labels of Taking Advantage of 'Black Murder and Poverty'

Meek Mill Accuses Record Labels of Taking Advantage of 'Black Murder and Poverty'

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her 'Wild' Past as She Teases Lyrics of Her New Single

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her 'Wild' Past as She Teases Lyrics of Her New Single