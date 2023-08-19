Chris Brown Shuts Down a City Block in 'Summer Too Hot' Music Video

Music

The banger was released on June 23 as the lead single from the RnB star's upcoming eleventh studio album, '11:11', which will serve as a follow-up to 2022's 'Breezy'.

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown has given his latest banger a music video treatment. On Friday, August 18, the R&B star unleashed an energetic music video for his bouncy track, "Summer Too Hot".

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the clip shows the 34-year-old shutting down a city block with his entourage. Breezy then starts singing while showing off his moves alongside a group of backup dancers.

"Summer too hot not to f**k it up/ Is the mood right? Is it wet enough?/ I gotta a new ride, guess I levеled up/ Let me wеt it up just a few times," he sings in the chorus. "Summer too hot, had to double up/ Shawty too fire with the bubble butt/ We should move, slide on the regular/ Summer too hot, it's irregular."

"Summer Too Hot" was released on June 23 as the lead single from Breezy's upcoming eleventh album, "11:11". He first teased the song on June 17 by writing on Instagram Story, "IF YALL THOUGHT I WASN'T GONNA DROP A SINGLE FOR THE SUMMER … THINK AGAIN."

Back in May, Breezy informed his online devotees that he will create something new instead of "20- to 40-song albums." At that time, he stated, "Y'all ready for some new music? Been locked in the studio. Ultra instinct activated! I'll let y'all know the album title soon. No more 20- to 40-song albums ... JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF MAGIC TO DIGEST."

Breezy's new record will serve as a follow-up to "Breezy", which arrived in the summer of 2022. The record features guest appearances from Wizkid, Lil Wayne, Blxst, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, EST Gee and Anderson .Paak.

