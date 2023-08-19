Ciara and Lil Baby Hype Up Couple's Wedding Party in 'Forever' Visuals

Music

The romance-affirming song appears on the 37-year-old singer's new EP, 'CiCi', which was out on Friday, August 18, and features guest appearances from Chris Brown as well as Big Freedia.

AceShowbiz - Ciara has teamed up with Lil Baby for a joint single called "Forever". The romance-affirming song arrived on Friday, August 18 alongside its visuals, in which the two musicians hype up a couple's wedding party.

The clip opens with a flyover shot of Manhattan's Central Park. At the same time, the 37-year-old songstress' voice can be heard in the background, "Girl, I know we always talked about these days. What you have is forever."

The video then cuts to short footage of Ciara and Baby posing for a picture with newlyweds and their loved ones. Throughout the MV, the singer and her collaborator deliver their verses outside of the building. In another scene, Ciara and the bride dance together with other female guests.

"They say nothin' in this life is forever/ Forever/ Forever/ I don't want it if it isn't forever," the pregnant star sings in the chorus. "Forever/ Forever/ If it ain't forever, it's forever."

Baby, meanwhile, raps in his own bars, "You ain't gotta rush, it's fine, baby/ I'm the one you take your time with/ Keep it for me, you gotta try s**t/ Made a bond, we gotta die with it." He goes on, "Head first, I done dived in/ You the one, well, really you a ten/ I know my mind like here she go again/ We ain't gotta standout, we could blend in."

"Forever" appears on Ciara's new EP, "CiCi", which was also dropped on Friday. Aside from Baby, the project features guest appearances from Chris Brown ("How We Roll") and Big Freedia ("Winning").

Speaking of the EP, Ciara said on Apple Music 1, "With this project, we really wanted to be intentional, and we really talked about R&B being super important to us." She added, "And when you talk about CiCi, CiCi to me, when you say, 'That's CiCi,' that is some strong core R&B."

