 

Ciara and Lil Baby Hype Up Couple's Wedding Party in 'Forever' Visuals

Music

The romance-affirming song appears on the 37-year-old singer's new EP, 'CiCi', which was out on Friday, August 18, and features guest appearances from Chris Brown as well as Big Freedia.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ciara has teamed up with Lil Baby for a joint single called "Forever". The romance-affirming song arrived on Friday, August 18 alongside its visuals, in which the two musicians hype up a couple's wedding party.

The clip opens with a flyover shot of Manhattan's Central Park. At the same time, the 37-year-old songstress' voice can be heard in the background, "Girl, I know we always talked about these days. What you have is forever."

The video then cuts to short footage of Ciara and Baby posing for a picture with newlyweds and their loved ones. Throughout the MV, the singer and her collaborator deliver their verses outside of the building. In another scene, Ciara and the bride dance together with other female guests.

"They say nothin' in this life is forever/ Forever/ Forever/ I don't want it if it isn't forever," the pregnant star sings in the chorus. "Forever/ Forever/ If it ain't forever, it's forever."

  Editors' Pick

Baby, meanwhile, raps in his own bars, "You ain't gotta rush, it's fine, baby/ I'm the one you take your time with/ Keep it for me, you gotta try s**t/ Made a bond, we gotta die with it." He goes on, "Head first, I done dived in/ You the one, well, really you a ten/ I know my mind like here she go again/ We ain't gotta standout, we could blend in."

"Forever" appears on Ciara's new EP, "CiCi", which was also dropped on Friday. Aside from Baby, the project features guest appearances from Chris Brown ("How We Roll") and Big Freedia ("Winning").

Speaking of the EP, Ciara said on Apple Music 1, "With this project, we really wanted to be intentional, and we really talked about R&B being super important to us." She added, "And when you talk about CiCi, CiCi to me, when you say, 'That's CiCi,' that is some strong core R&B."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Lisa Vanderpump Weighs In on Raquel Leviss Not Returning to 'Vanderpump Rules' for Season 11
Related Posts
Ciara Bares Growing Baby Bump in Funky Maternity Photos

Ciara Bares Growing Baby Bump in Funky Maternity Photos

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Ciara Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Fourth Child, Dances at the Edge of Swimming Pool

Ciara Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Fourth Child, Dances at the Edge of Swimming Pool

Latest News
Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video
  • Aug 19, 2023

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Harry Styles and Rumored GF Taylor Russell Are 'Perfect Match'
  • Aug 19, 2023

Harry Styles and Rumored GF Taylor Russell Are 'Perfect Match'

Stephen A. Smith Praises 'Sensational' Taylor Swift After Attending 'The Best Concert' of His Life
  • Aug 19, 2023

Stephen A. Smith Praises 'Sensational' Taylor Swift After Attending 'The Best Concert' of His Life

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'
  • Aug 19, 2023

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Taylor Swift Fans Swarm New Jersey Restaurant Ahead of Jack Antonoff's Wedding
  • Aug 19, 2023

Taylor Swift Fans Swarm New Jersey Restaurant Ahead of Jack Antonoff's Wedding

Lisa Vanderpump Weighs In on Raquel Leviss Not Returning to 'Vanderpump Rules' for Season 11
  • Aug 19, 2023

Lisa Vanderpump Weighs In on Raquel Leviss Not Returning to 'Vanderpump Rules' for Season 11

Most Read
Cardi B Nearly Completes Her Second Album, 'Pulls Out All the Stops' With Upcoming Lead Single
Music

Cardi B Nearly Completes Her Second Album, 'Pulls Out All the Stops' With Upcoming Lead Single

Bruce Springsteen Comes Down With Illness, Puts on Hold Philly Shows

Bruce Springsteen Comes Down With Illness, Puts on Hold Philly Shows

Beyonce Gives Shout-Out to Shakira During 'Renaissance' Tour's Tampa Stop

Beyonce Gives Shout-Out to Shakira During 'Renaissance' Tour's Tampa Stop

ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons to Be Feted With BMI's Troubadour Award

ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons to Be Feted With BMI's Troubadour Award

Rae Sremmurd's 'Sexy' Music Video Boasts Their Lavish Lifestyle

Rae Sremmurd's 'Sexy' Music Video Boasts Their Lavish Lifestyle

Hozier Vows to Join 'in Solidarity' If Musicians and Songwriters Stage Strike Over the Use of AI

Hozier Vows to Join 'in Solidarity' If Musicians and Songwriters Stage Strike Over the Use of AI

Selena Gomez Declares She'll Release a 'Fun Little Song' While Confirming Music Return

Selena Gomez Declares She'll Release a 'Fun Little Song' While Confirming Music Return

'Ain't Cheap' Drake Gives Fan a Pink Birkin Bag at His Los Angeles Tour Stop

'Ain't Cheap' Drake Gives Fan a Pink Birkin Bag at His Los Angeles Tour Stop

Britney Spears Reportedly Working on New Album Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Reportedly Working on New Album Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari