 

Chris Pine Caught on Camera Getting Cozy With Mystery Woman During Italian Getaway

Cover Images/BauerGriffin
The 'Star Trek' actor is spotted enjoying summer vacation in Sardinia, Italy with a mystery brunette, who wraps her hands around the 42-year-old actor at one point.

  Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Pine apparently has the best time of his life. The "Star Trek" actor was spotted on Wednesday, August 16 enjoying summer vacation in Sardinia, Italy with a mystery brunette.

In photos making the rounds on the Internet, the 42-year-old star opted to go shirtless for the vacay. He donned a pair of bright orange swim trunks featuring palm trees on them. Seemingly ready to swim, he had black sunglasses and clear goggles hanging around his neck.

Joining the "Don't Worry Darling" actor was a brunette woman. For the outing, the lady looked chic in a sage green bikini and similar sunglasses to Chris'.

At one point, the pair got cozy as they took a dip in the ocean together. They seemingly couldn't keep their hands off of each other as the woman had her arms wrapped around Chris while swimming in the crystal-blue water. Following the fun time in the water, the twosome returned to the boat and changed their outfits when they got off the boat.

Chris donned a pair of black shorts and white linen button-up shirt, which he left unbuttoned. He completed his summer look with a straw beach hat and black shades to protect himself from the scorching sun. His beauty companion, meanwhile, rocked a pair of white shorts, a blue linen shirt and tan sandals. Matching Chris, she paired her beach-side attire with black sunglasses.

This wasn't the first time for Chris to be on a romantic interlude in Italy. Back in 2018, the actor enjoyed a summertime break in Mediterranean waters with his then-girlfriend Annabelle Wallis.

He was spotted on a luxury vacation in Italy with the "Peaky Blinders" star where they were joined by his parents, Robert and Gwynne. The couple was snapped lounging on the deck of a yacht off the coast of Positano while soaking up the sun.

