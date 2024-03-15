Elton John Sparks Health Concerns After Significant Weight Loss

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Yellow Brick Road' hitmaker has reportedly lost 40 pounds amid his struggles with diabetes and mobility issues after the music icon retired from touring.

AceShowbiz - After sparking fears for his health, music icon Elton John has lost a significant amount of weight, dropping an impressive 40 pounds. According to a report, John previously weighed up to 200 pounds on his 5-foot-8 frame, with medical professionals expressing concern and warning him of potential health risks if he did not lose weight.

Sources close to John disclosed that the singer has struggled with his weight, particularly his fondness for pasta, desserts, and bread, despite being diabetic and experiencing mobility issues.

"Given his weight and admitted hip pain, he's at high risk of more falls," cautioned Dr. Stuart Fischer, a weight and nutrition expert.

Despite previously claiming to be in peak physical condition following the pandemic, John acknowledged his ongoing struggles with weight management. "I go up and down like a bloody yo-yo!" he quipped.

However, medical experts emphasized the severe health implications of John's poor eating habits, which include a history of prostate cancer and the use of a pacemaker. "He has reduced his weight, but he still has massive abdominal obesity," noted Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a longevity expert. "This means he has a fatty liver that causes and intensifies diabetes."

Dr. Fischer warned that John's continued indulgence in unhealthy eating practices could lead to heart attacks and additional cancers. "He needs to lose the weight and keep it off to extend his life!" he emphasized.

