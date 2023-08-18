 

Octavia Spencer Praised Over Her Past Prenup Warning to Britney Spears Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Octavia Spencer Praised Over Her Past Prenup Warning to Britney Spears Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
For the record, the 53-year-old Academy Award-winning actress made the prenup joke when commenting on the 'Toxic' hitmaker's engagement announcement back in September 2021.

AceShowbiz - Octavia Spencer has been trending on Twitter amid Britney Spears' divorce from Sam Asghari. "The Help" star once jokingly warned the "Toxic" hitmaker to make her then-partner sign a pre-nuptial agreement, and now that they are divorcing, the actress earned praises for her advice.

For the record, the 53-year-old made the joke when commenting on Britney's engagement announcement in September 2021. Advising the hitmaker to protect her assets from the "Can You Keep a Secret?" actor, she quipped, "Make him sign a prenup."

After news broke that Sam filed for divorce from Britney after 14 months of marriage, many Twitter users applauded Olivia as they brought up screenshots of the latter's comment. "Britney Spears should hire Octavia Spencer as her manager as she truly has her back," one person in particular wrote.

Another quote-retweeted an article about Britney hiring lawyers Laura Wasser and Matthew Rosengart for her divorce case. Alongside the post, the individual simply stated, "Octavia was right." A third chimed in, "I like that Octavia walked back the original pre-nup comment but she was still absolutely right."

Octavia did apologize to the then-couple shortly after her funny went viral. At the time, she declared on Instagram, "Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain."

"I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of," the Academy Award winner continued. "Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love. #nonegativity."

Olivia herself has also weighed in on Britney and Sam's split. Commenting on Page Six's article saying Sam is threatening to release "extraordinarily embarrassing information" about Britney if prenup is not renegotiated, Olivia noted, "Extortion is illegal."

