Octavia Spencer Pens Tribute to Sandra Bullock's Late 'Soulmate' Bryan Randall

The 53-year-old actress, who forged a friendship with Sandra after they starred in 1996 movie 'A Time To Kill', calls the late photographer an 'all round good guy' in a touching message on Instagram.

Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Octavia Spencer's heart is "broken" for Sandra Bullock following the loss of her "soulmate" Bryan Randall. In an Instagram post, the 53-year-old actress, who forged a friendship with Sandra after they starred in 1996 movie "A Time To Kill", has praised Bryan as an "all round good guy" following his death.

She wrote on Instagram, "My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall. In heaven, there's a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She'll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me. #soulmates #ALS (sic)"

Make-up artist Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks also told how Sandra spoke "so highly" of Bryan when she was filming 2022 movie "The Lost City (2022)". She commented on Octavia's post, "So sorry to hear this. Sandy spoke of him so highly while we were filming lost city of D. Prayers for her and his family"

Octavia's comments come after Sandra's sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, praised the actress for being "the best of caretakers" for Bryan. The 53-year-old pastry chef wrote on Instagram, "I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital (links in bio)."

Bryan's family confirmed this week that the photographer had passed away last weekend at the age of 57 following a three-year battle with ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). In a statement given to PEOPLE, the family said, "It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request."

