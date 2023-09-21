Quavo Heads to White House for Gun Violence Prevention After Takeoff's Passing

Instagram Celebrity

In honor of his late nephew and Migos bandmate, the 'Champions' rapper meets with Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress in Washington, DC for a panel discussion on gun violence prevention.

Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Quavo is turning his grief into action. The rapper, who lost his nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff in a shooting in November 2022, has headed to the White House to advocate for gun violence prevention.

On Wednesday, September 20, the Athens native joined forces with the Community Justice Action Fund to meet with members of Congress in Washington, DC. They joined a panel discussion on gun violence prevention after meeting privately with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Joined by his sister and Takeoff's mother Titania Davenport, Quavo was clad in a black suit as he arrived. "I feel like your calling comes at the least expected times," he said at the panel. "You don't think nothing is going to happen. I need to step up to the plate and hit a homerun. I have to do something about it, so it won't happen to the masses - especially in our culture. I don't want this to happen to the next person. I want to knock down these percentages."

In a statement, the 32-year-old also shared, "Music is storytelling and no one can tell my story better than me. For me and my family, the fight against gun violence is personal and not something we are going to forget. We are coming to DC, bringing the voices of millions of families with us that have been hurt by this kind of violence."

The panel discussion was attended by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, Rep. Lucy McBath, whose activism was propelled after the shooting death of her teenage son, and Greg Jackson of the Community Justice Action Fund.

Kamala has since praised Quavo for using his voice to bring awareness about gun violence prevention. Sharing photos from their meeting, the VP said, "Thank you @quavohuncho, Edna, and Titania for using your voices to honor Takeoff's legacy and call for action to prevent gun violence."

Quavo has become a staunch advocate for gun violence prevention in the wake of his nephew's death, which inspired him to launch the Rocket Foundation. "The Rocket Foundation is linking up with Community Justice and our nation's leaders during the ALC (Annual Legislative Conference) to talk about what we need from policymakers to build safer futures for our communities," he said of its goal. "Together, with solutions that come straight from my heart and our neighborhoods, we can tackle this violence head-on and save lives."

