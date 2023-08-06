 

Jeremy Allen White Caught Locking Lips With Ashley Moore in L.A. Amid Addison Timlin Divorce

On Saturday afternoon, August 5, the 32-year-old Golden Globe-winning actor and his rumored girlfriend were seen passionately sharing kisses on a sidewalk.

AceShowbiz - It looks like Jeremy Allen White has found a new love in Ashley Moore amid his divorce from Addison Timlin. Over the weekend, the Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto depicter on "The Bear" was spotted locking lips with the model during a stroll in Los Angeles.

On Saturday afternoon, August 5, the 32-year-old actor and his rumored girlfriend were seen passionately sharing kisses on a sidewalk. They also couldn't keep their hands off each other during the makeout session.

Pictures surfacing online also showed the pair smiling affectionately as they waited in line for coffee. For the outing, the Golden Globe winner kept it casual in a patterned short-sleeved button-down shirt and light-wash jeans. He paired his outfit with white sneakers and a tan baseball cap.

As for the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" star, she sported a cropped gray hoodie, black leggings and white tennis shoes. She completed her look with black sunglasses.

Jeremy separated from his wife Addison in May when she filed for divorce after three years of marriage. The estranged couple has two daughters together, 2-year-old Dolores and 4-year-old Ezer.

Despite the split, Jeremy and Allen reportedly are "getting along" with each other. "They are still separated, but getting along. They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit," a source told PEOPLE.

The source went on to note that it's been "difficult" for Addison to "parent alone a lot" while Jeremy has been away working. The insider added, "When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained. There is still a lot of love between them though."

