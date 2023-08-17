 

Dame Harriet Walter Dishes on How Her Royal Honor Has Turned Into 'Nightmares'

Dame Harriet Walter Dishes on How Her Royal Honor Has Turned Into 'Nightmares'
Celebrity

The 'Succession' actress explains in a new interview why her title bestowed by Queen Elizabeth in 2011 has created all sorts of troubles for her over the years.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dame Harriet Walter describes her title as a "nightmare." The "Succession" actress was named a Dame Commander of the (Order of the) British Empire (DBE) by Queen Elizabeth in 2011 but admitted it causes all kinds of trouble when she tries to fill in forms online.

"It's on one of my bank cards but not the other. But also it causes all sorts of nightmares on most websites because they have a drop-down menu saying, 'What's your title?' and they practically never have dame on there," Harriet, 72, explained to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column.

"Sometimes I go, OK, if I want people to know I'm a dame, it'll say first name, and I'll put Dame Harriet. And then you go to the airport and they say, 'You're not here'. I'll say, 'Look under D.' "

  Editors' Pick

Harriet received the title for her services to drama but previously admitted she nearly turned it down. She said, "My first reaction was, 'I'm going to be really right on and turn it down.' I thought, 'I'm an egalitarian and I don't believe in inequality.' "

"And then I thought, 'You know what? All the guys in my profession, when they get to a certain age they get offered a knighthood and part of it is because they've had the access to the roles that will keep them in the profession for decades.' And I wanted to say, 'Come on, let's hear it for the dames!' Suddenly my egalitarian credentials went down the tubes and my feminist credentials dominated."

Along with "Succession", Harriet has also starred in "Call the Midwife", "The Crown", "Downton Abbey", and "Killing Eve".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear

Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka Reflects on His Decision to Come Out Amid the Rise of Anti-Gay Laws
Latest News
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit
  • Aug 17, 2023

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka Reflects on His Decision to Come Out Amid the Rise of Anti-Gay Laws
  • Aug 17, 2023

Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka Reflects on His Decision to Come Out Amid the Rise of Anti-Gay Laws

Dame Harriet Walter Dishes on How Her Royal Honor Has Turned Into 'Nightmares'
  • Aug 17, 2023

Dame Harriet Walter Dishes on How Her Royal Honor Has Turned Into 'Nightmares'

'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Reveals Reason Behind Sasha Farber Divorce, Admits the Love Is Still There
  • Aug 17, 2023

'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Reveals Reason Behind Sasha Farber Divorce, Admits the Love Is Still There

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear
  • Aug 17, 2023

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear

Rae Sremmurd's 'Sexy' Music Video Boasts Their Lavish Lifestyle
  • Aug 17, 2023

Rae Sremmurd's 'Sexy' Music Video Boasts Their Lavish Lifestyle

Most Read
Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage
Celebrity

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Killed After Being Run Over at Car Dealership

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Killed After Being Run Over at Car Dealership

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

Donald Trump Insists It's No Coincidence That His Indictment Arrived Amid Presidential Campaign

Donald Trump Insists It's No Coincidence That His Indictment Arrived Amid Presidential Campaign

Coco Austin Deemed a 'Disgusting Example for Her Child' After Squatting in New Thirst Trap

Coco Austin Deemed a 'Disgusting Example for Her Child' After Squatting in New Thirst Trap