 

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)' hitmaker 'did everything' to rescue endangered animals from Ukraine before the war broke out between the country and Russia.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher secretly went back to Ukraine to rescue a bear. The 77-year-old singer's Free The Wild organization saved a tiger, six lions, and a panther from a zoo in the country before Vladimir Putin's Russia invaded last year but, after they were unable to move the creature at the time, the group later went back in a rented vehicle to bring him across the border too.

"We went in before the war and did everything to get them out. But we left the bear, so we had to sneak back in with a big pickup truck and get him out during the war," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The "Believe" hitmaker was also involved in another animal rescue effort, a lengthy legal battle to have elephant Kaavan removed from Islamabad Zoo in Pakistan. She said, "It took me five years in court to get Kaavan out of that zoo but Islamabad finally understood exactly why it needed to be done."

  Editors' Pick

Cher made the fight to free Kaavan - who was dubbed the world's loneliest elephant after being left alone in captivity after his companion Saheli died in 2012 - a personal crusade because her efforts to have another elephant, Billy, moved from Los Angeles Zoo to a sanctuary.

She said, "The truth is that I saved Kaavan because I couldn't save Billy. And Billy still suffers every day. Now we are working with one of, if not the most, developed nations on the planet, the United States, and our own people don't seem to understand or appreciate the effects of zoo life on these creatures. He deserves to spend his last years in a sanctuary."

In December, the LA City Council recommended 38-year-old Billy be moved to a sanctuary but the zoo disagreed.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Reveals Reason Behind Sasha Farber Divorce, Admits the Love Is Still There

Dame Harriet Walter Dishes on How Her Royal Honor Has Turned Into 'Nightmares'
Related Posts
Cher Thrilled to Finally Launch Her Own Gelato Brand

Cher Thrilled to Finally Launch Her Own Gelato Brand

Cher Has a Hilarious Question When Celebrating Her 77th Birthday

Cher Has a Hilarious Question When Celebrating Her 77th Birthday

Cher Allegedly Annoyed by Alexander 'AE' Edwards' Suspicious Behavior Prior to Splitting

Cher Allegedly Annoyed by Alexander 'AE' Edwards' Suspicious Behavior Prior to Splitting

Cher Breaks Up With Rumored Fiance Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Cher Breaks Up With Rumored Fiance Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Latest News
Dame Harriet Walter Dishes on How Her Royal Honor Has Turned Into 'Nightmares'
  • Aug 17, 2023

Dame Harriet Walter Dishes on How Her Royal Honor Has Turned Into 'Nightmares'

'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Reveals Reason Behind Sasha Farber Divorce, Admits the Love Is Still There
  • Aug 17, 2023

'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Reveals Reason Behind Sasha Farber Divorce, Admits the Love Is Still There

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear
  • Aug 17, 2023

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear

Rae Sremmurd's 'Sexy' Music Video Boasts Their Lavish Lifestyle
  • Aug 17, 2023

Rae Sremmurd's 'Sexy' Music Video Boasts Their Lavish Lifestyle

WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Faces 25 Years in Prison for Fatal DUI Crash
  • Aug 17, 2023

WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Faces 25 Years in Prison for Fatal DUI Crash

Jamie Foxx 'Can See the Light' After His Hospitalization
  • Aug 17, 2023

Jamie Foxx 'Can See the Light' After His Hospitalization

Most Read
Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'
Celebrity

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Killed After Being Run Over at Car Dealership

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Killed After Being Run Over at Car Dealership

Donald Trump Insists It's No Coincidence That His Indictment Arrived Amid Presidential Campaign

Donald Trump Insists It's No Coincidence That His Indictment Arrived Amid Presidential Campaign

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

Coco Austin Deemed a 'Disgusting Example for Her Child' After Squatting in New Thirst Trap

Coco Austin Deemed a 'Disgusting Example for Her Child' After Squatting in New Thirst Trap