 

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Fans suspect that there's bad blood between the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker and the podcast host following his appearance on her 'The Really Good Podcast', which clip has since been taken down.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is there bad blood between Drake and Bobbi Althoff. The Canadian rapper and the podcast host have sparked rumors that they might be feuding though he recently appeared on her "The Really Good Podcast".

News of the alleged feud began to swirl online after video of the viral interview was removed from her YouTube page. Moreover, the two have been uncovered to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Following the suspicious moves, many wondered if the two had developed bad blood, considering their good relationship before. "I sense some beef," one fan wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter. Another user joked, "I love how people unfollowing each other is like the definition of beefing now."

While neither Drake nor Bobbi has addressed the matter, Media Take Out claimed that the issue stemmed from jealousy. Bobbi's husband is reportedly not happy with her flirty interaction with the OVO Sound founder in the video.

In the clip, Bobbi, who has a unique interview style, interviewed Drake while the two were in bed together. Things got awkward after Bobbi asked if she's Drake's type. After taking some time to think about it, the "God's Plan" emcee replied, "I'd do it."

Bobbi was stunned by Drizzy's cringe response, noting that it's not the answer she would have expected from her question. "Thank you," she said, before admitting, "I'm not an 'it'." She continued to wonder, "I asked, 'Am I your type?' and you said, 'I'd do it.' "

Just days before Bobbi removed the video, she posted a video of herself at Drake's "It's All a Blur Tour" stop in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 12. "Really in my element here @ this guys concert," she captioned the TikTok clip of herself looking deadpan at the concert while two friends sang and danced next to her.

