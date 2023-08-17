Rae Sremmurd's 'Sexy' Music Video Boasts Their Lavish Lifestyle

Music

AceShowbiz - Rae Sremmurd has unleashed a new music video for their recent track, "Sexy". In the visuals, which is directed by Ethan Iverson, brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi give fans a look at their lavish lifestyle.

The three-minute clip shows the siblings trading off verses while putting on their high-end outfits. The MV also features cameos from the track's producer Mike WiLL Made It as well as reality star Sukihana.

"You can tell I think I'm sexy (Yeah)/ And average things just don't impress me/ And I can't smoke no Reggie (No Reggie)/ Do what I want 'cause I'm sexy (I'm sexy)," Slim Jxmmi raps in the first chorus. "I need a model right next to me/ I'm talkin' Lisa, Leslie (Like Leslie)/ Say what I want 'cause I'm sexy (Yeah) Take what I want 'cause I'm sexy (Sеxy)."

Swae Lee, meanwhile, spits in the second verse, "I know she think I'm sexy (Sexy)/ 'Cause with her eyes, she just undress me/ Woah, look who just texted (Text)/ All my exes live in Texas (Texas)." He continues, "I'm not sayin' I'll be friendly/ My G Wag' cost two-sixty (Sixty)/ All in Celine, I'm thrifty (Thrifty)."

"Sexy" appears on the duo's fourth studio album, "Sremm 4 Life". The project arrived back in April and features guest appearances from Young Thug and Future.

The lead single of the album is "Torpedo", which hit streaming services on December 30, 2022. It was then followed by "Tanisha (Pump That)", which was dropped on March 10 of this year.

When releasing the latter track, Rae Sremmurd unleashed a cover art of their latest effort on Instagram. "We sremm'd out all year, APRIL 7th. Sremm 4 Life. Tanisha (Pump That) Out Now. Pre-Order in bio. Executive Prod by: MIKE WILL MADE IT & RAE SREMMURD," they penned in the caption of the post, which showed the two posing together.

