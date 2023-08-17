 

Rae Sremmurd's 'Sexy' Music Video Boasts Their Lavish Lifestyle

Music

The three-minute visuals, which is directed by Ethan Iverson, also features guest appearances from the track's producer Mike WiLL Made It as well as reality star Sukihana.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rae Sremmurd has unleashed a new music video for their recent track, "Sexy". In the visuals, which is directed by Ethan Iverson, brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi give fans a look at their lavish lifestyle.

The three-minute clip shows the siblings trading off verses while putting on their high-end outfits. The MV also features cameos from the track's producer Mike WiLL Made It as well as reality star Sukihana.

"You can tell I think I'm sexy (Yeah)/ And average things just don't impress me/ And I can't smoke no Reggie (No Reggie)/ Do what I want 'cause I'm sexy (I'm sexy)," Slim Jxmmi raps in the first chorus. "I need a model right next to me/ I'm talkin' Lisa, Leslie (Like Leslie)/ Say what I want 'cause I'm sexy (Yeah) Take what I want 'cause I'm sexy (Sеxy)."

  Editors' Pick

Swae Lee, meanwhile, spits in the second verse, "I know she think I'm sexy (Sexy)/ 'Cause with her eyes, she just undress me/ Woah, look who just texted (Text)/ All my exes live in Texas (Texas)." He continues, "I'm not sayin' I'll be friendly/ My G Wag' cost two-sixty (Sixty)/ All in Celine, I'm thrifty (Thrifty)."

"Sexy" appears on the duo's fourth studio album, "Sremm 4 Life". The project arrived back in April and features guest appearances from Young Thug and Future.

The lead single of the album is "Torpedo", which hit streaming services on December 30, 2022. It was then followed by "Tanisha (Pump That)", which was dropped on March 10 of this year.

When releasing the latter track, Rae Sremmurd unleashed a cover art of their latest effort on Instagram. "We sremm'd out all year, APRIL 7th. Sremm 4 Life. Tanisha (Pump That) Out Now. Pre-Order in bio. Executive Prod by: MIKE WILL MADE IT & RAE SREMMURD," they penned in the caption of the post, which showed the two posing together.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Netflix Unveils Trailer and Release Date for Prince Harry's Docuseries 'Heart of Invictus'

'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Reveals Reason Behind Sasha Farber Divorce, Admits the Love Is Still There
Related Posts
Rae Sremmurd Unleashes 'Tanisha (Pump That)' Ahead of New Album Release

Rae Sremmurd Unleashes 'Tanisha (Pump That)' Ahead of New Album Release

Rae Sremmurd Is Back With New Single 'Torpedo', Unveils Its Cinematic Visuals

Rae Sremmurd Is Back With New Single 'Torpedo', Unveils Its Cinematic Visuals

Rae Sremmurd Debuts New Song 'Community D**k' ft. Flo Milli and Its Music Video

Rae Sremmurd Debuts New Song 'Community D**k' ft. Flo Milli and Its Music Video

Rae Sremmurd Settles Fyre Festival Lawsuit by Agreeing to Pay Back $18,000

Rae Sremmurd Settles Fyre Festival Lawsuit by Agreeing to Pay Back $18,000

Latest News
Dame Harriet Walter Dishes on How Her Royal Honor Has Turned Into 'Nightmares'
  • Aug 17, 2023

Dame Harriet Walter Dishes on How Her Royal Honor Has Turned Into 'Nightmares'

'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Reveals Reason Behind Sasha Farber Divorce, Admits the Love Is Still There
  • Aug 17, 2023

'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Reveals Reason Behind Sasha Farber Divorce, Admits the Love Is Still There

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear
  • Aug 17, 2023

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear

Rae Sremmurd's 'Sexy' Music Video Boasts Their Lavish Lifestyle
  • Aug 17, 2023

Rae Sremmurd's 'Sexy' Music Video Boasts Their Lavish Lifestyle

WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Faces 25 Years in Prison for Fatal DUI Crash
  • Aug 17, 2023

WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Faces 25 Years in Prison for Fatal DUI Crash

Jamie Foxx 'Can See the Light' After His Hospitalization
  • Aug 17, 2023

Jamie Foxx 'Can See the Light' After His Hospitalization

Most Read
Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours
Music

Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims

Akbar V Defends Honoring Nicki Minaj in Her New Song

Akbar V Defends Honoring Nicki Minaj in Her New Song

Adele Weeps During Couple's Baby Gender Reveal at Las Vegas Concert

Adele Weeps During Couple's Baby Gender Reveal at Las Vegas Concert

Beyonce Shows Love to Lizzo During Her 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Dancer Lawsuit

Beyonce Shows Love to Lizzo During Her 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Dancer Lawsuit

Madonna Announces Rescheduled 'Celebration Tour' Dates

Madonna Announces Rescheduled 'Celebration Tour' Dates

Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain Announces Third Las Vegas Residency Show

Shania Twain Announces Third Las Vegas Residency Show

Lionel Richie Jokes He 'Tried to Bribe Pilot' After Failing to Land in New York and Scrapping Show

Lionel Richie Jokes He 'Tried to Bribe Pilot' After Failing to Land in New York and Scrapping Show