'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Reveals Reason Behind Sasha Farber Divorce, Admits the Love Is Still There

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro said she and her now-estranged husband had discussed family planning, but she said she felt a "resistance in life" toward the end of their marriage.

Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emma Slater may have called it quits with Sasha Farber, but she said "the love actually didn't go" away. Months after filing for divorce from her husband, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer revealed the reason behind their split.

The 34-year-old opened up about her and her ex's breakup in the Tuesday, August 15 episode of the "Viall Files" podcast. "It's really the kid thing," she first divulged.

"It's interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don't want to delay Sasha's path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that," the choreographer elaborated further. "I don't want to talk about him too much because that's really for him to say, but it's about kids."

Emma said she and her now-estranged husband had discussed family planning, but she said she felt a "resistance in life" toward the end of their marriage. "So, that's been the real friction and the real hard part," she stated. "It had nothing to do with him. He's always been very much himself. It's me that's found it difficult to understand why I'm feeling different."

Emma and Sasha parted ways after four years of marriage. Emma then filed for divorce from her ex in February, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

Emma and Sasha sparked split rumors in early 2022 as they had deleted photos of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. Emma fueled the speculations after attending Brandon Armstrong's wedding in Italy with her parents without Sasha.

