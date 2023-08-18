 

Olivia Rodrigo Raises Eyebrows Following Night Out With Joe Locke

The 'Vampire' singer ignites dating speculation with the 'Heartstopper' actor after they were spotted leaving dining out together in London, but others believe that they're just friends.

  • Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has ignited online rumbling about her relationship with Joe Locke following their recent night out. The Internet has been abuzz with theories about the pair after they were spotted dining out together in London.

The 20-year-old singer/actress and the 19-year-old actor were caught by paparazzi as they were leaving Quo Vadis on Tuesday night, August 15. The pair's faces were barely captured in a shaky video which has been circulating online and they didn't show any PDA, but they were seen entering the same car, followed by a few other friends.

The duo's outing was enough to make their fans freak out. "oh my GODDDD," one person exclaimed in response to the sighting, while another wildly suggested, "They're dating."

Some others refused to jump to the dating conclusion considering Joe's sexuality. "Idiotic people commenting saying 'they're dating' seriously don't know anything. Joe's gay, and Olivia can have friends. This is how damaging and stupid rumors start. Leave them out of it," one person commented. Another pointed out, "isn't he gay?"

Another weighed in on the narrative that has arisen following Olivia's night out with Joe, "Oh we've seen you with bad boy friend choices of late how bout hanging out with a boy but make it neutral but still good optics and platonic relationship for people to ship ironically."

Joe indeed has proudly come out as gay since he was a teen. At 12 years old, he posted about his sexuality on Instagram and told his mother he was gay, but deleting the post after realizing that he was ready to be out to his family but not the world. The "Heartstopper" star then came out out again at 15 years old.

Olivia and Joe were also not alone during the dinner. The Grammy Award winner was co-hosting a dinner with THE FACE magazine editor Matthew Whitehouse at the members-only club. Central Cee, Ellie Rowsell, John Glacier, Archie Madekwe, Rish Shah and Madison Hu were also attending the event.

Meanwhile, Olivia and Joe have been spending a lot of time together lately. Prior to the night out in London, they were spotted together in New York. The "Drivers License" songstress recently posted a selfie of the duo goofing off together.

