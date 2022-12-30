Rae Sremmurd Is Back With New Single 'Torpedo', Unveils Its Cinematic Visuals

Music

'Torpedo' follows up 'Community D**k' featuring Flo Milli as they are both expected to appear on the siblings' upcoming album, 'Sremm4Life', which will mark the group's first full-length offering since 2018.

Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rae Sremmurd has returned with a new single. On Friday, December 30, the hip-hop duo released a song called "Torpedo" along with its accompanying music video.

In the visuals, Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee are joined by their entourage in the streets while trading their braggadocious verses. The clip also features footage of the pair performing on stage and at the nightclub.

"Taking off to the money, torpedo/ Now all the hoes tryna find me like Nemo/ Pockets is tight as a speedo," Lee raps. Jxmmi then chimes in, "I'm the one that show up early and I get straight to work, yes sir/ You can bet the bag on me, n***a, ''cause I know my worth."

"Torpedo" is expected to appear on the siblings' upcoming album, "Sremm4Life", which will mark the group's first full-length offering since 2018. The track followed up "Community D**k" featuring Flo Milli, which was dropped back on August 8.

The latter track arrived along with a music video directed by Bryan Barber. The clip itself shows the duo providing community services throughout a suburban neighborhood full of call girls. Swae plays as a private aerobics instructor in the visuals, while his brother stars as a pool guy. Milli also makes a cameo in the clip by twerking next to her Porsche.

Speaking of the collab, Lee told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, "Now we've grown… we understand the lifestyle 360… the ins the outs." He added, "We've been in it seven years... We know our job. We know our role. We know our sound."

"Even though we weren't dropping music, we was always making music," the 29-year-old further explained. "We've had so many trials and errors. We've seen so many fan reactions... what works and doesn't work. It's time to keep on feeding the fans back to back."

You can share this post!