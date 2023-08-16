Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours

Instagram Music

The 69-year-old fashion designer shows disapproval of the comparison between the RnB singer's 'Renaissance World Tour' and the 'Blank Space' hitmaker's 'Eras Tour'.

AceShowbiz - Tina Knowles weighed in on people comparing Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance World Tour" and Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour". In a new interview, the mom of Beyonce showed disapproval of the comparison.

The fashion designer was asked about the matter when speaking with TMZ. Instead of comparing the two superstars' ongoing tours, Tina stressed, "They should be both celebrated."

Tina's comments came after Beyonce's fans, collectively known as Beyhives, accused Taylor of stealing elements of the R&B singer's tour. However, it should be noted that the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker kicked off her tour a whole month before Beyonce started hers.

Some social media users agreed with Tina. "Beyonce has always supported Taylor and Vis versa, pop culture stans and their obsession with Hating woman," one fan wrote. "I need hive to realize how slow they sound eras tour kicked off first how is taylor getting beyonce's left overs make it make sense," one other said.

"Hopefully this will finally put to bed this whole war between the fanbases to see who does better. Both are doing the biggest female tours of this year and are about to become the highest grossing female tours of all time," a third commenter wrote. "These are both extremely powerful rich successful woman in the industry killing it in their respective lanes. The comparisons make zero sense to me," someone else said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tina set the record straight when she was asked about claims that Beyonce brings her personal toilet seat during her tour. "That is so ridiculous," Tina said when she was met at LAX. She went on to say that the viral leaked backstage picture of a black container labeled "Beyonce's Toilet Seats" was merely a part of the singer's "Renaissance World Tour" set.

"Those are stands that you put fans on, they're called toilet seats," she explained. The 69-year-old went on to say that the idea of her daughter requesting her own custom toilet seat for the bathroom was "too much."

