 

Shannon Beador Appears to Shade Ex-Boyfriend John Janssen's Manhood on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Shannon Beador Appears to Shade Ex-Boyfriend John Janssen's Manhood on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
Instagram
TV

While playing a game, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star seems to have hinted that her former flame's private part is the reason why he is not the sexiest man alive.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador appeared to have shaded her former boyfriend's manhood. A few months after calling it quits with John Janssen, the star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" shocked the public with her candid revelation.

The reality TV star seemed to have hinted that John's bulge is the reason why he is not the sexiest man alive when she made an appearance on "Celebrity Family Feud". In the Sunday night, August 13 episode of the show, she and her co-stars Heather Dubrow and Emily Simpson played a game against "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars.

At one point during the show, Shannon competed against Drew Sidora. The two were asked by host Steve Harvey to "name a part of your man that eliminates him from being the sexiest man alive." Upon learning that she got to her buzzer first, Shannon quickly leaned closer to the microphone and shouted, "Penis."

Shannon's answer left Drew, Heather, Emily and Steve shocked. Seemingly in disbelief, Drew questioned, "What?!" Meanwhile, Heather was speechless. Putting both of her hands on her face, Shannon panicked and went on to ask, "Was that bad?! What?!" In return, Emily appeared to be disappointed by mumbling her castmate's name, "Shannon."

  Editors' Pick

Steve, in the meantime, was stunned and said, "This poor man. On national TV!" Shannon quickly sought to clarify her answer by noting, "There is no man right now, so we're good!"

Shannon appeared to make a reference to her former beau John with her answer. The episode of the show was filmed in April, while Shannon broke up with him back in November 2022 after dating for nearly four years. However, she kept their split under tight wraps for a few months to "let it sink in before people knew." In January, she finally announced her breakup with him.

Despite the separation, Shannon and John remained on good terms. In June, she opened up about her current stance with John in an interview with Page Six. "We're not back together. We're super, super friendly," she claimed.

On the reason why, Shannon stated, "It's just easier to be supportive." She further recalled, "We didn't speak for six months, but were friendly right now, and I'd like to keep it that way. We'll see how it goes. He's very supportive."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours

Fulton County Sheriff Says to Expect Donald Trump Mugshot Released Regardless His Status
Related Posts
Kristin Chenoweth Leaves Steve Harvey Speechless With Naughty 'Family Feud' Answer

Kristin Chenoweth Leaves Steve Harvey Speechless With Naughty 'Family Feud' Answer

Martha Hunt Makes 'Celebrity Family Feud' History With Highest Score Ever

Martha Hunt Makes 'Celebrity Family Feud' History With Highest Score Ever

Chrissy Teigen 'Definitely Chipped A Tooth' While Filming 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Chrissy Teigen 'Definitely Chipped A Tooth' While Filming 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Kanye West Steals the Show on 'Celebrity Family Feud' With the Kardashians

Kanye West Steals the Show on 'Celebrity Family Feud' With the Kardashians

Latest News
Suzanne Somers Calls 911 After False Health Scare
  • Aug 16, 2023

Suzanne Somers Calls 911 After False Health Scare

Ioan Gruffudd Labels Ex Alice Evans 'Child Abuser' Amid Nasty Custody Battle
  • Aug 16, 2023

Ioan Gruffudd Labels Ex Alice Evans 'Child Abuser' Amid Nasty Custody Battle

Zara Larsson Blasts TikToker for Accusing Her of Being Homophobic
  • Aug 16, 2023

Zara Larsson Blasts TikToker for Accusing Her of Being Homophobic

Fulton County Sheriff Says to Expect Donald Trump Mugshot Released Regardless His Status
  • Aug 16, 2023

Fulton County Sheriff Says to Expect Donald Trump Mugshot Released Regardless His Status

Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours
  • Aug 16, 2023

Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours

Shannon Beador Appears to Shade Ex-Boyfriend John Janssen's Manhood on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
  • Aug 16, 2023

Shannon Beador Appears to Shade Ex-Boyfriend John Janssen's Manhood on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Most Read
Chrisean Rock Defended by Zeus Network CEO After Woah Vicky Accused Her of Assault
TV

Chrisean Rock Defended by Zeus Network CEO After Woah Vicky Accused Her of Assault

Savannah Chrisley 'So Happy' to Star on New Family Reality Show While Parents Remain in Prison

Savannah Chrisley 'So Happy' to Star on New Family Reality Show While Parents Remain in Prison

Maui Officials Clarify Reports Oprah Winfrey and TV Crew Were Denied Entry in Evacuation Center

Maui Officials Clarify Reports Oprah Winfrey and TV Crew Were Denied Entry in Evacuation Center

Austin Butler Found the Week Leading Up to 'SNL' Hosting Debut 'Brutally Terrifying'

Austin Butler Found the Week Leading Up to 'SNL' Hosting Debut 'Brutally Terrifying'

'Bachelorette' Recap: Charity Lawson Shows Gratitude to Her Former Suitors During 'Men Tell All'

'Bachelorette' Recap: Charity Lawson Shows Gratitude to Her Former Suitors During 'Men Tell All'

Cara Delevingne Displays Creepy Smile in Dramatic 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Poster

Cara Delevingne Displays Creepy Smile in Dramatic 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Poster

Shannon Beador Appears to Shade Ex-Boyfriend John Janssen's Manhood on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Shannon Beador Appears to Shade Ex-Boyfriend John Janssen's Manhood on 'Celebrity Family Feud'