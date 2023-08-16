Ciara Bares Growing Baby Bump in Funky Maternity Photos

Instagram Celebrity

The 'How We Roll' songstress flaunts her pregnant belly in a long-sleeved checkered crop top and long baggy low-waisted jeans during a funky-themed maternity photoshoot.

Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ciara has bared her growing baby bump in new pictures. A few days after announcing that she is pregnant with her fourth child, the "How We Roll" songstress treated her fans to snaps from a funky-themed maternity photoshoot.

On Monday, August 14, the 37-year-old singer made use of Instagram to share a series of pictures and a video from the photo session. In the snaps, she could be seen showing off her pregnant belly in a long-sleeved knitted crop top that came with checkered patterns in pink and light orange colors. She also donned a pair of long blue baggy jeans that she wore low-waisted.

To complete the chic look, the "Level Up" singer added a number of rings, a pair of high brown leather boots with stud embellishments on it as well as several layers of sparkling silver and gold necklaces. For the hairdo, she styled her hair into sleek two high ponytails with black scrunchies.

One of the pictures captured Ciara striking a pose with a red telephone. Another photo saw her placing both of her hands on her baby bump as she stuck out her tongue. Meanwhile, a different snap displayed how her pregnant belly looked from the side.

In addition, a video shared in the same post documented behind-the-scenes of the photoshoot. Along with the snaps and footage, Ciara wrote in the caption, "CiCi Mama," adding a slew of emojis including a red telephone one.

Her new maternity photos quickly garnered positive responses. In the comments section, her pal and actress La La Anthony could not help but gush over the singer by writing, "Love," and adding a slew of smiling face with heart eyes emojis. Similarly, another Instagram user exclaimed, "Hold on now MOTHA. Oh you are such a beautiful and fun Mother!!!! Always enjoy the pregnancy energy."

Ciara revealed that she is pregnant with her fourth child, her third with husband Russell Wilson, on her Instagram page. She uploaded a video of her showing off her baby bump on August 8. Along with the black-and-white and silhouette clip, she wrote, "You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib (sic)."

Ciara and Russell already have two children together, 3-year-old Win and 6-year-old Sienna. Aside from the two, the singer has 9-year-old Future with her former partner and rapper Future.

