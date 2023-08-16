 

Tracy Morgan 'Ain't Letting It Go' as Ozempic Has Helped Him Lose Weight

Tracy Morgan 'Ain't Letting It Go' as Ozempic Has Helped Him Lose Weight
While making an appearance on the 'Today' show, the '30 Rock' star reveals that the Type II diabetes drug, which he takes once a week, helps him to cut his 'appetite in half.'

  Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tracy Morgan has vowed to not let Ozempic go. While making an appearance on the "Today with Hoda & Jenna" show, the "30 Rock" star made a shocking revelation that he has been taking the drug to help him lose weight.

On Monday, August 14, the 54-year-old stand-up comedian confirmed that he has been using Ozempic when hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up the topic about him working on his body and health. He explained, "That's how this weight got lost. I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic."

Tracy further declared, "And I ain't letting it go," prompting the two hosts to laugh. Noting that he takes the Type II diabetes medication once a week "every Thursday," he elaborated on its impact, "It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."

In addition to the drug, the "Cop Out" actor shared his other routines that helped him slim down. "I get up at 7 every morning, and I'm in the gym at 10," he spilled. "Then I go back to sleep. And that's my life."

On the show, Tracy showed off his slimmer body in a long-sleeved white knit shirt that had little hint of blue color. He also sported a pair of white-and-blue Nike sneakers and long light blue wide leg jeans with a number of shreds and embellishments on it. He added a sparkling huge diamond necklace and a bracelet.

Tracy was not the only famous star who publicly showed that he has no problem with Ozempic being used for weight loss. A few days prior, reality TV star Heather Dubrow stated that there is nothing wrong with the matter. "I want to say something about Ozempic. There's a lot of Ozempic shaming going on, and I don't like it," she said in an interview with TMZ over the weekend (August 12 or 13).

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star explained, "Whatever someone has to do to make themselves feel good about themselves, I'm all for [it]. But this is also someone's private medical information. Why are people asking who's on Ozempic? [It's the same thing as asking] what kind of heart medication they're on."

Heather further compared the use of Ozempic to that of Botox. "When Botox first came out it was [gestures shockingly and gasps] 'Oh, are they doing Botox? Is Botox a thing?' Because to me it was no big deal," she said. "And now, look at Botox. I guarantee Ozempic will be the same way."

