Sandra Bullock Defended by Fans After She's Asked to Return Her Oscar Amid 'The Blind Side' Scam

AP Photo Movie

While some people rip the 'Bird Box' star after Michael Oher claims that the 2009 movie was based on a lie, others insist that she had nothing to do with the fallout between the NFL star and the Tuohys.

Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fans have jumped to Sandra Bullock's defense after she was dragged into "The Blind Side" controversy. The actress has been asked to forfeit her Oscar amid Michael Oher's claims that his "adoptive" parents swindled him, but some others believe that she should not be blamed for the fallout between the former NFL star and the Tuohys.

One of the trolls wrote, "So Sandra Bullock should have to give back her Oscar right, and man do we need to start checking these good feeling stories. The parents blocked $300 in earnings the movie from him getting any of it and gave the money to their real children? WOOOOOOOW!"

Another, who thinks that Gabourey Sidibe should've earned the Oscar for her role in "Precious: Based on the Novel PUSH by Sapphire", weighed in, "If the Michael Oher allegations are true then we have to go AND TAKE THE OSCAR back from Sandra Bullock and give it to Gabourey Sidibe for 'Precious'." A third added, "Sandra Bullock should give her Oscar back. She knows she didn't deserve that s**t."

Disagreeing with the haters, one person who defended Sandra said, "People are really blaming sandra bullock???? If Michael oher didn't know until recently how tf was she supposed to know???" Another pointed out, "Someone said if Michael Oher didn't know until 2023 how was Sandra Bullock supposed to know. She just lost her partner and her children just lost their father, leave them alone."

"Def vile on the Tuohy's part, but what does Sandra Bullock have to do with this? She was the actress, not a private investigator. How was she supposed to know this is what was going on at that time?" a third fan argued. A fourth person echoed the sentiment as saying, "Now what y'all NOT gon do is blame Sandra Bullock for that Blind Side mess. If that lady fooled everybody, even journalists and the 'adoptee' how was Sandy supposed to know? Shut UP."

Another claimed, "Sandra Bullock starred in the fictionalized adaptation of 'The Blind Side.' It is totally misguided and unfair to assign blame to her for the new and deeply disturbing allegations about the real-life story."

Someone else blasted the trolls, "Kind of weird of some of you to demand sandra bullock answer for her role in the blind side as if she knew anything about it when michael himself said he only started looking into things in 2016, almost a decade after the blind side came out."

Oher initiated legal proceedings concerning the profits generated by "The Blind Side" earlier this week. In his legal filing against the family, he claims that the Tuohys never adopted him and that he was tricked into signing a document that made the pair his conservators instead of his adoptive parents and allowed them to profit off his name.

"The lie of Michael's adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher," the filing says. "Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys."

Responding to the allegations, Sean Tuohy told the Daily Memphian that his family was "stunned" and devastated. He added, "It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16."

You can share this post!