 

Coco Austin Deemed a 'Disgusting Example for Her Child' After Squatting in New Thirst Trap

Before receiving many unpleasant comments, the former 'Ice Loves Coco' star shared a sultry picture of her spreading her legs while wearing a skimpy bikini top and undies.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Coco Austin has landed in hot water over her thirst trap. After sharing a racy picture of herself squatting while wearing a revealing bikini, the former "Ice Loves Coco" star received backlash from social media users, including one who deemed her a "disgusting example for her child."

On Monday, August 14, the 44-year-old TV personality uploaded her sultry photo via Instagram. In the snap, she could be seen showing off her crotch with her legs open as she donned a skimpy bra top and bikini bottoms. It did not take long for the post to be bombarded with negative responses.

In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user criticized, "What a poor disgusting example she is for her child." Meanwhile, another pointed out, "To a married woman these pictures just don't set (sic) right with me."

A third, in the meantime, questioned, "And for no reason at all you back to looking like a h*e. I'm not sure how you got a husband. Most men do not want a man to sexualize their wife." A fourth stated, "I'm happy I grew up in the days where moms didn't show their cam[el] toe for the whole internet."

Coco treated her fans to more thirst traps by uploading another photo of herself sporting the same bikini. In this particular snap, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model was pictured standing up while striking a pose next to a tree. She appeared to be soaking up the sun next to a swimming pool.

For the photos, the wife of rapper Ice-T flaunted her jaw-dropping body curves in a colorful bra top that seemed to be one size smaller than her actual size. The top came with a hot pink color on one of its sides and a light blue color on the other. She also put on a pair of matching undies and dark gray sunglasses.

Along with the pictures, Coco encouraged her fans to visit her OnlyFans page by writing in the caption, "Trying to get my last Summer days in... #poolside #swimsuitlover Video in linktree #bio #of."

