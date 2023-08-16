Aaron Taylor-Johnson Rejected 'Huge Franchises' Because Of This Reason

ABC Movie

Before his upcoming return to superhero genre, the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' actor was approached for blockbusters but he was determined to focus on indie projects.

AceShowbiz - Aaron Taylor-Johnson declined the chance to star in "huge franchises" when he made a name for himself in Hollywood. The 33-year-old actor was eyed for more blockbusters after featuring in movies such as "Godzilla" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" but snubbed them all so he could spend more time with his family and focus on indie projects.

"There was 'Kick-Ass' and then there was 'Godzilla' and 'Avengers', and all those things lined up for me," Aaron told Esquire magazine.

"But I didn't really care for them... (I was up for movies) that nobody knows about - big, huge franchises that were in play. (But) I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn't want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like."

The "Bullet Train" star continued, "I would say I was probably not ready to be in that position anyway - it was too early. But yeah, I also slightly didn't give a f***."

Aaron is now set to return to the world of blockbusters with a role in the upcoming superhero flick "Kraven the Hunter" - which is set in Sony's Spider-Man universe - and did not expect to do so.

He said, "I mean, quite honestly, I thought I'd actually been done with these sorts of movies. "You can't step into this role, you can't step into what this franchise is, with a f****** half-a****, 'Let's see how it goes attitude.' "

"You have to be mentally prepared for what could come with that. I think I'm secure in my life now to know that I'm happy to deal with that. I think I'm secure in my life now to know that I'm happy to deal with that. I don't think I was probably ready to invite that into my life earlier on."

