Savannah Chrisley 'So Happy' to Star on New Family Reality Show While Parents Remain in Prison

The former 'Chrisley Knows Best' star is set to star on an upcoming untitled series, which is produced by Scout Productions, along with her siblings, niece and grandmother.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Savannah Chrisley has admitted to feeling "so happy" about her next TV project. While her parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley remain in prison, the former "Chrisley Knows Best" star revealed that she and some of her family members are set to star on a new family reality show.

On Monday, August 14, the 26-year-old shared her excitement for being able to be back on filming a series in an interview. Speaking to PEOPLE, she exclaimed, "We're so happy to be back." Noting that "the time was right to share our story," she went on to say, "We couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions."

On the reason why, Savannah explained, "Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives."

About the series itself, Scout Productions revealed in a released a statement that it is a "continuation of their story." Fans can expect the family to be who "they truly are - just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."

In the wake of the news, the Chief Creative Officer of Scout Productions, Rob Eric, stated, "Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much-anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling. They're ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story."

Prior to the announcement, Savannah had teased her fans about starring on a new show. "We're talking to a few production companies about doing another show," she said during a chat with her grandmother Faye Chrisley and her niece Chloe Chrisley in a February episode of her "Unlocked" podcast.

"We're going to touch on where we are today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," she unveiled. "Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."

In addition to Savannah, the upcoming untitled show will star her siblings Chase Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley, her niece Chloe Chrisley as well as her grandmother Nanny Faye Chrisley. However, it remains unknown whether her other siblings from her father's previous marriage, Lindsie Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley, will be on the series or not.

In the meantime, Savannah's father Todd and mother Julie are most likely not to appear on the show since the two are currently serving their combined 19-year prison sentence due to federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

