Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy

A few days after announcing that they are expecting their third child together, the 'Level Up' singer and the NFL player appear joyful in their new family photo.

Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ciara and Russell Wilson have posed for a family picture. A few days after announcing that they are expecting their third child together, the "Level Up" singer and the NFL player, along with their kids, appeared joyful in the new photo.

On Monday, August 14, the 34-year-old athlete let out an adorable never-seen-before snap of his blended family with his 37-year-old singer wife via Instagram. In the snap, the family could be seen striking a pose on a football field. All five of them were smiling from ear to ear for the photo.

In addition, Russell treated fans to a photo of only him and Ciara in the next slide of the post. He was captured placing both of his hands on her baby bump as he smiled to the camera. In the meantime, his wife was standing close in front of him.

For the family photo, Ciara opted to wear a body fit sleeveless white top that came with two straps. She donned a pair of long wide leg graphic pants in orange, blue and white colors. She also added several layers of necklaces, bracelets, rings, an orange Prada bucket hat, a pair of white sneakers and black sunglasses to complete the look.

Meanwhile, the quarterback of the Denver Broncos looked in sync with Ciara by sporting the uniform of his football team that consists of blue, orange and white colors. Along with the two pictures, he wrote in the caption of the post, "The Wilson 5 (+1). 2023 Training Camp - Year 12."

Russell's post was quickly flooded with positive online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user exclaimed, "My fav QB for a host of reasons; he's one hell of a quarterback, he's a genuinely nice guy and a wonderful model for young and old people, and I like him. His family is cute as well." Another joined in, "A role model for young Black men across the world. Thank you."

Ciara first announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child, her third with Russell, via Instagram. On August 8, she unleashed a black-and-white and silhouette video featuring her baby bump. Accompanying the clip, she penned, "You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib (sic)."

Russell himself made the announcement on his own Instagram page by sharing the same video. Along with the footage, he wrote in the caption, "That's just How We Roll." He was making a reference to his wife's song titled "How We Roll".

Ciara and Russell already share two children together, 3-year-old Win and 6-year-old Sienna. In addition to the two, the singer has 9-year-old Future with her former partner and rap star Future.

