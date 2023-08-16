 

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy
Instagram
Celebrity

A few days after announcing that they are expecting their third child together, the 'Level Up' singer and the NFL player appear joyful in their new family photo.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ciara and Russell Wilson have posed for a family picture. A few days after announcing that they are expecting their third child together, the "Level Up" singer and the NFL player, along with their kids, appeared joyful in the new photo.

On Monday, August 14, the 34-year-old athlete let out an adorable never-seen-before snap of his blended family with his 37-year-old singer wife via Instagram. In the snap, the family could be seen striking a pose on a football field. All five of them were smiling from ear to ear for the photo.

In addition, Russell treated fans to a photo of only him and Ciara in the next slide of the post. He was captured placing both of his hands on her baby bump as he smiled to the camera. In the meantime, his wife was standing close in front of him.

For the family photo, Ciara opted to wear a body fit sleeveless white top that came with two straps. She donned a pair of long wide leg graphic pants in orange, blue and white colors. She also added several layers of necklaces, bracelets, rings, an orange Prada bucket hat, a pair of white sneakers and black sunglasses to complete the look.

Meanwhile, the quarterback of the Denver Broncos looked in sync with Ciara by sporting the uniform of his football team that consists of blue, orange and white colors. Along with the two pictures, he wrote in the caption of the post, "The Wilson 5 (+1). 2023 Training Camp - Year 12."

  Editors' Pick

Russell's post was quickly flooded with positive online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user exclaimed, "My fav QB for a host of reasons; he's one hell of a quarterback, he's a genuinely nice guy and a wonderful model for young and old people, and I like him. His family is cute as well." Another joined in, "A role model for young Black men across the world. Thank you."

Ciara first announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child, her third with Russell, via Instagram. On August 8, she unleashed a black-and-white and silhouette video featuring her baby bump. Accompanying the clip, she penned, "You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib (sic)."

Russell himself made the announcement on his own Instagram page by sharing the same video. Along with the footage, he wrote in the caption, "That's just How We Roll." He was making a reference to his wife's song titled "How We Roll".

Ciara and Russell already share two children together, 3-year-old Win and 6-year-old Sienna. In addition to the two, the singer has 9-year-old Future with her former partner and rap star Future.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Savannah Chrisley 'So Happy' to Star on New Family Reality Show While Parents Remain in Prison

Jessica Alba's Kids Cringed by Her Dancing
Related Posts
Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Ciara Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Fourth Child, Dances at the Edge of Swimming Pool

Ciara Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Fourth Child, Dances at the Edge of Swimming Pool

Ciara Divulges 'Organized Chaos' at Home as She Dishes on Preparing Her Kids for New School Year

Ciara Divulges 'Organized Chaos' at Home as She Dishes on Preparing Her Kids for New School Year

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Latest News
Beyonce Shows Love to Lizzo During Her 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Dancer Lawsuit
  • Aug 16, 2023

Beyonce Shows Love to Lizzo During Her 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Dancer Lawsuit

Linda Nolan 'Making Memories' With Her Family Amid Battle With Terminal Cancer
  • Aug 16, 2023

Linda Nolan 'Making Memories' With Her Family Amid Battle With Terminal Cancer

Donald Trump Insists It's No Coincidence That His Indictment Arrived Amid Presidential Campaign
  • Aug 16, 2023

Donald Trump Insists It's No Coincidence That His Indictment Arrived Amid Presidential Campaign

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy
  • Aug 16, 2023

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy

You Me At Six Sorry to Cancel U.S. Tour Dates Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  • Aug 15, 2023

You Me At Six Sorry to Cancel U.S. Tour Dates Due To 'Personal Reasons'

Drake Has Two New Joint Tracks With DJ Khaled
  • Aug 15, 2023

Drake Has Two New Joint Tracks With DJ Khaled

Most Read
Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video
Celebrity

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Oprah Vows to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui After She's Barred From Shelter for Bringing Camera

Oprah Vows to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui After She's Barred From Shelter for Bringing Camera

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Billy Porter Calls Anna Wintour B-Word as He Blasts Harry Styles' Vogue Cover Again

Billy Porter Calls Anna Wintour B-Word as He Blasts Harry Styles' Vogue Cover Again